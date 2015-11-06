Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Top Lawyers

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Salvatore J. Zambri

By on

Sal Zambri is a premier, board-certified trial attorney who was named the “2011 Trial Lawyer of the Year” by the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC, an association that elected him President. He has decades of experience in handling serious and complex personal injury matters, and has been acknowledged as a “Big Gun”, in the “Top 1%”, and “one of Washington’s best—most honest and effective—lawyers” by Washingtonian Magazine. He has also been recognized as a “Super Lawyer” and among the “Top 100” lawyers (out of more than 80,000 attorneys) in the Metro area by Law and Politics. He has also been selected as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” by Best Lawyers.
Regan Zambri & Long, PLLC
1919 M Street, N.W., Suite 350, Washington, D.C. 20036
202-822-1899
szambri@reganfirm.com
www.rhllaw.com

More from Top Lawyers

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: David Lashway

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Elizabeth Quinn

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Jan Pederson

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: John Nahajzer

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Jim Alexander

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Cyrus Mehri

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Michael Lieder

Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Christopher T. Nace

Most Popular