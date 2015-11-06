Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Salvatore J. Zambri

Sal Zambri is a premier, board-certified trial attorney who was named the “2011 Trial Lawyer of the Year” by the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC, an association that elected him President. He has decades of experience in handling serious and complex personal injury matters, and has been acknowledged as a “Big Gun”, in the “Top 1%”, and “one of Washington’s best—most honest and effective—lawyers” by Washingtonian Magazine. He has also been recognized as a “Super Lawyer” and among the “Top 100” lawyers (out of more than 80,000 attorneys) in the Metro area by Law and Politics. He has also been selected as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” by Best Lawyers.

