The creeping dread of last-minute gifting can feel like an inevitable part of the holiday season. For some, it’s even a tradition. But it doesn’t have to be, thanks to the eclectic variety of retail at Dulles International Airport. Even if you’re minutes away from boarding, it’s not too late to pick up the perfect present for even the most fickle recipient. We’ve compiled a list of our top gift picks this season — and they all fit in the overhead compartment.
For the Sparkle Enthusiast: Erwin Pearl has the perfect jewelry solution for any person who would rather wear a poinsettia than simply keep it in their house. Stop by Gate A32 in Concourse A to pick up this festive necklace and earring set.
For the Wellness Buff: Give the gift of banished tension and melted stress with no need for a plug or outlet, thanks to the BeRelax Cordless Sport Massager, available at Gate A32 in Concourse A and Gate B64 in Concourse B.
For the Skincare Savant: Hands can stay hydrated this winter — and smelling like springtime — with the help of the Pink Flowers Hand Cream Trio from L’Occitane, found at Gate B37 in Concourse B.
For the History Aficionado: The Official 2016 White House Christmas Ornament (available at America! in Concourse C, Gate C11, and Concourse D, Gate D7) beautifully commemorates the fire engines that responded to the 1929 Christmas Eve fire, during Herbert Hoover’s administration. Anyone with a flare for American history will love adding this elegant decoration to the tree.
For the In-Flight Imbiber: Keep calm with the Carry On Cocktail Kit from Travel Well, available at Concourse B, Gate B48. This gorgeously minimalist tin holds every necessary tool for the mid-air nightcap of one’s choice — just add alcohol.
For the Bear Hugger: Pick up yours at the Washingtonian locations in Concourse B and Baggage Claim, or at Forbes Newsstands at Terminal Upper Level Ticketing and Concourse D.
For the Adventurous Free Spirit: For those of us with incurable wanderlust, this TUMI backpack (available at Concourse B, Gate B52) fits a spontaneous hike, a European excursion, or a trip back home for the holidays.
For the Music Maven: The tiny-and-mighty Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker by Bang & Olufsen makes it easy (and hyper-stylish) to enjoy incredible sound quality from anywhere. To find yours, visit Bluwire in Concourses A and B (Gates A24 and B71) and InMotion Entertainment in Concourse C (Gate C18).
Click here for a full list of all the shopping specials offered at Dulles International this holiday season!
Photos courtesy of J. David Buerk