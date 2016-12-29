Resolved to Get in Shape? This Fitness App Just Launched a Six-Week Workout Plan.

If you’re ready to start getting in shape but the idea of going to a gym and working out in front of others for the first time in months makes you squeamish, Sworkit might have the answer. The fitness app that appeared on Shark Tank led by Washington entrepreneurs Benjamin Young and Gregory Coleman, Sworkit has just launched a six-week training program.

The app by itself is ideal for at-home workouts or staying fit while on the road; Sworkit provides users with the ability to select length of time and the kind of workout they want to do—whether it be strength or cardio or focused on a particular muscle group—to build custom timed workouts from exercises that don’t require equipment.

The basic Sworkit app is free, but with a Premium download ($4.99 per month or $39.99 per year), users can access the new six-week programs. The programs were designed by professional trainers who pulled together workouts on the app that are targeted to the user’s goals, either to get “Leaner,” “Fitter,” or “Stronger,” and their ability level, either beginner, intermediate, or advanced.

“These fitness plans take out a lot of the guess work for our users, while giving them the flexibility to customize a plan that fits into their lifestyle,” said Young, Sworkit CEO, in a press release about the program. “With our new workout plans users tell the app what they want to achieve, and it tells them what to do and how to do it so they can build their best body yet.”

Sworkit is designed to be used for workouts three times per week. The app is currently available on the iTunes app store.

