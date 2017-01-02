Start your new year off right and make the most of the upcoming Martin Luther King Junior holiday weekend and make a new memory with your family at Seven Springs! Spend some quality time with the kids at Pennsylvania’s largest ski and four season resort where up to two kids age 11 and under stay FREE on the Holiday Family Memories Package!
This package is available January 12-15, 2017 and includes:
• Two Nights of Lodging
• Unlimited Skiing and Snowboarding at Seven Springs
• Snow Tubing at the regions largest tubing park
• Resort Dining Credit, Breakfast and more!
Book your MLK Weekend Getaway!
Ski & Ride at Three Resorts on The Highlands Package!
Escape to Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, less than 200 miles from Washington DC, and ski and snowboard at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain for one great family vacation!
Enjoy 79 slopes and trails on more than 465 skiable acres and nine terrain parks when you stay on the Highlands Package!
This package includes:
• Two Nights of Lodging
• Unlimited Skiing and Snowboarding at Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain
• Breakfast and more!
Midweek and Weekend Packages Available and Start at just $238 per person!
Book your Three-Mountain Getaway Today!
About Seven Springs Mountain Resort
Seven Springs is more than just exceptional snowsports! Boasting legendary service that provides a relaxing escape, there is something for everyone in the family. Enjoy a morning out on the slopes skiing or snowboarding, take a shot at Sporting Clays or relax at Trillium Spa in the afternoon, followed by downhill thrills at the regions largest Snow Tubing park all before having an unforgettable family dinner at one of our restaurants like Helen’s, Slopeside, Timbers or Foggy Brews. Experience even more the next day after your overnight stay.
About Hidden Valley Resort
Hidden Valley is an intimate resort featuring 26 well-groomed trails and slopes, perfect for the family. The resort boasts excellent snowmaking, a first class Snowsports School and the most comfortable environment to learn to ski or snowboard. Best of all, the resort features overnight lodging packages loaded with value for the entire family. Hidden Valley is THE place to learn and improve in snowsports and to make life-long memories.
About Laurel Mountain
Laurel Mountain Ski Resort is an iconic and revered skiers’ mountain located in Ligonier, PA. Not only does Laurel Mountain boast the highest vertical drop on the Laurel Ridge in Pennsylvania at 761 feet, the mountain is famous for its double diamond Lower Wildcat Slope, the steepest in the state which averages near 60% slope. Lower Wildcat is a breathtaking run that, for the avid skier, simply must be taken.