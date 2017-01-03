Nearby Relaxation

Where: Salamander Resort & Spa, 500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg, Va.; 540-687-3600.

What’s special: Situated on 340 acres in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this resort is set in Virginia horse and wine country. The luxurious retreat features exquisite wood floors, large guest rooms, fine linens, a high-end spa, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a billiards room, an equestrian center, and a wine bar. Its on-site restaurant, Harrimans, serves farm-to-table Virginia Piedmont cuisine. The pet-friendly resort is close to wineries and is walking distance to the town of Middleburg, with its shops and restaurants.

The deal: “Escape DC Date Night” offers two choices for Washingtonian readers: The Date Night Dinner Package includes a one-night stay and dinner for two in Harrimans ($125 value, alcohol not included); The Date Night Spa Package includes a one-night stay and $150 spa credit. Rates start at $413 a room, about a 20 percent savings. To book call 888-637-7095 or book online with promotion code DATE.

When: Valid January through March 30, 2017, for stays Sunday through Thursday.

Brooklyn Bound

Where: The Box House Hotel, 77 Box St., Brooklyn, NY; 718-383-3800.

What’s special: This hotel, just one subway stop from Manhattan, sports an industrial chic look with contemporary lofts and suites. The apartment-style accommodations feature large windows, bright colors, hardwood floors, antiques, and contemporary art. All accommodations have kitchenettes that include a cooktop, toaster, coffee maker, and tea kettle. Some rooms have a terrace with Midtown Manhattan views. The hotel offers free Internet access, a fitness center with steam showers and dry sauna, and free shuttle service (within a mile) in classic 1970’s checker cabs. The hotel is in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, where there are more great Manhattan views (from boardwalks and parks), as well as shops and restaurants. On Saturdays, check out Brooklyn Brewery, which is open to the public and offers free tours and tastings. Or, it’s a beautiful 20-minute walk—during which you’ll be surrounded by trees, and treated to views of the East river and Manhattan skyline—to Williamsburg, a hipster’s paradise with boutique restaurants, bars, restaurants, and galleries. Under the Williamsburg Bridge is Peter Luger, one of the oldest steakhouses in Brooklyn.

The deal: The “Brooklyn Winter Escape” includes overnight accommodations in a loft suite, and a complimentary breakfast entrée at Brooklyn Lantern. Washingtonian readers receive a room upgrade to one of the hotel’s duplex loft suites, and daily bottomless hot chocolate every morning in the lobby. Prices start at $279 a night. To get this deal, mention Washingtonian in the comments section online or over the phone when booking.

When: Book through February 25 for stays before March 19, 2017.

LowCountry Stay

Where: The Sea Pines Resort, 32 Greenwood Dr., Hilton Head Island, SC; 843-785-3333.

What’s special: At this 5,000-acre oceanfront resort, guests can walk five miles of sandy beach, golf on the three championship courses, bike, tour the 605-acre forest preserve, or go fishing. Guests enjoy unlimited use of the fitness center, two hours of complimentary tennis a day at The Sea Pines Racquet Club, and free Internet access in all accommodations. Nearby is Harbour Town, which offers dining and shopping.

The deal: The Sea Pines Resort Escape Vacation Package includes up to 15 percent off select home and villa stays, 10 percent off spa services at LeSpa, one complimentary Eco-Adventure or activity for two people at The Sea Pines Resort or Coastal Discovery Museum, and complimentary access for two guests to the Harbour Town Lighthouse. Children 12 and younger eat free for lunch or dinner (from the children’s menu) at Live Oak, play golf for free on Heron Point by Pete Dye and Atlantic Dunes, and cruise for free on a 1½-hour dolphin excursion. Washingtonian readers also receive a $150 resort credit; to get this deal, mention when booking by phone or use the online deal code Washingtonian. Prices start at $119 a night, for a weekly stay in a two-bedroom premier villa. Click here to book.

When: Book by January 31 for stays February 25 through September 9, 2017.

Warm Weather is Calling

Where: Meliá Braco Village, Rio Bueno, Jamaica; 876-618-6068.

What’s special: This resort is only 45 minutes from Montego Bay airport, so you’ll be on the beach in no time. This all-inclusive property offers private beaches and rooms with sea views. There is a great selection of restaurants including a traditional steakhouse with crystal chandeliers, an outdoor terrace serving an international buffet, and a restaurant serving a fusion of Asian and Peruvian. There are water sports (paddleboarding, Hobbie Cat sailing, snorkeling, and diving), free Wi-Fi in the lobby, a gym, and, for an extra charge, services at the spa and wellness center.

The deal: Receive a $550 resort credit when staying four or five nights or a $1,300 resort credit when staying six or more nights. Resort credit coupons will be received upon check-in and can be used toward the manager’s wine list, spa treatments, room upgrades, private dinners, golf, laundry services, Budget car rental, and excursions. Washingtonian readers also receive a chilled bottle of sparkling wine in their room on arrival, a $30 value. To book, call 888-956-3542 or email melia.jamaica@melia.com and refer to promo code WAJAN17 when making a reservation. Also mention Washingtonian at check-in to get this deal. Prices are $228 per person, per night.

When: Book by January 31, for stays from January 1 through April 30, 2017.

