Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Things to Do

Photos From These Three DC New Year’s Eve Parties Prove Washingtonians DO Know How to Party

By on
Maya and Steven Wilkerson (foreground) at the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel. All photographs by Evy Mages.
Maya and Steven Wilkerson (foreground) at the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel. All photographs by Evy Mages.

 

_mg_9057
Sidney Bradford and Nate Hawthorne at the W Hotel.
Trinity McGuire at the W.
Trinity McGuire at the W.
_mg_0098
The Omni Shoreham had a “Cirque du 2017” party that spread across multiple ballrooms.
_mg_0189
Omni Shoreham.
_mg_9765
Washington Plaza Hotel.
_mg_9360
Washington Plaza Hotel.
_mg_0032
Omni Shoreham.
_mg_9731
A man with a golden gun at the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
_mg_9338
More from the the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
_mg_9372
Playing “I Spy,” perhaps? At the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
_mg_9434
The International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
_mg_9898
Maya and Steven Wilkerson at the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel. Happy New Year!
TAGGED IN: ,

More from Things to Do

Swing band Cherry Poppin’ Daddies performs Wednesday night at the Hamilton. Photo by Rod Black.

Things to Do in DC This Week (January 3-4): Swing Music, a Zumba Dance Class, and NSO In Your Neighborhood

13 Things to Do Around DC This January

Join Mayor Muriel Bowser on her third annual Fit DC Fresh Start 5K on Sunday morning. Photo by Khalid Naji-Allah.

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (December 29-January 2): A 5K with the Mayor, a Bar Auction, and New Year’s Plans

8 DC Museums You Have to Visit If You’re a Science and Nature Nerd

The Roots perform Tuesday night at the Fillmore Silver Spring. Photograph courtesy Press Here Publicity.

Things to Do in DC This Week (December 27-28): the Roots, the Military Bowl, and a Chance the Rapper Listening Party

The Worst Date in DC: It Doesn’t Have To Be With You!

Sing the music of Handel’s Messiah at the Kennedy Center on Friday. Photo by Carol Pratt, courtesy of the Kennedy Center.

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (December 22-26): A Messiah Sing-Along, the National Menorah Lighting, and a Rent the Runway Sample Sale

Photograph by Shealah Craighead.

Tommy Show & Tell–December 2016

Most Popular