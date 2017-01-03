Sections
Things to Do
Photos From These Three DC New Year’s Eve Parties Prove Washingtonians DO Know How to Party
By
Evy Mages
on
January 3, 2017
Maya and Steven Wilkerson (foreground) at the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel. All photographs by Evy Mages.
Sidney Bradford and Nate Hawthorne at the W Hotel.
Trinity McGuire at the W.
The Omni Shoreham had a “Cirque du 2017” party that spread across multiple ballrooms.
Omni Shoreham.
Washington Plaza Hotel.
Washington Plaza Hotel.
Omni Shoreham.
A man with a golden gun at the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
More from the the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
Playing “I Spy,” perhaps? At the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
The International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel.
Maya and Steven Wilkerson at the International Spy Gala at the Washington Plaza Hotel. Happy New Year!
