This Virginia Couple Celebrating Their Wedding-Day Rainbow is Pure Happiness

Behle Holbrook and Bahey Salem’s sweet rustic wedding is packed with fun details: for one, their adorable dog, Kiva; secondly, the rainbow that appeared in the middle of their day; and third, the nods to their heritage through cuisine and party props. Take a look at their celebration in the photos below by Ann-Marie VanTassell, then go check out Behle’s sister’s wedding, featured right here last May.

Bahey, a doctor, and Behle, a nurse, met while working together. They’d cared for a particularly complicated patient together, but the experience only brought them closer. Soon, they’d scheduled a first date: a homemade meal by Behle to the tune of Simon and Garfunkel on her vintage record player.

Ten months later, Bahey planned a weekend trip to Red Fox Inn near where Behle grew up in Middleburg, Virginia. During the drive there, Bahey took a detour and told Behle he wanted to show her “a place she had never been.” He drove up a mountain to a field Behle had visited during her childhood, and along with the surprise of bringing her to a place she’d always wanted to share with him, he proposed moments after they’d arrived.

Over a year later, the pair married in the middle of an exceptionally rainy month of May. Nevertheless, they were able to host their ceremony outdoors—during which their dog, Kiva, served as the ring bearer—and afterwards, a beautiful rainbow appeared overhead. Their rustic boho reception was complete with farm tables and succulent-accented floral arrangements, and the food incorporated a nod to Bahey’s hometown of Cairo, Egypt with Egyptian and American fusion cuisine.

Before the end of the night, Behle’s mother brought out Pharaoh hats and Lady Liberty crowns as a play on Bahey and Behle’s respective Egyptian and American backgrounds. When the party finally came to a close, guests departed with faux vinyl CDs filled with the newlyweds’ favorite songs.

VENDORS

Venue: Oatlands Historic House and Gardens | Photographer: Ann-Marie VanTassell | Wedding Planner: Manuel Simpson, EyeManuel | Bride’s Gown: Rue De Seine, A & Bé Bridal Shop | Groom’s Attire: Custom by Top Shelf | Hair Dresser: Melody Perkins | Makeup Artist: Amanda Cary | Cake: Amphora Bakery | Florist: Amy Potter, Country Way | Caterers: Charlene’s Kitchen | Transportation: Dulles Express Sedan Service | Music/Entertainment: Jump Street | Invitations: Bean & Ro

