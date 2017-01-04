Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

Rex Tillerson Spotted at “Soviet Safeway”

Trump's nominee for secretary of state went grocery shopping at the Dupont Circle store.
By on

Rex Tillerson, the chief executive of ExxonMobil and President-elect Donald Trump‘s nominee for secretary of state, was seen Tuesday night buying groceries at a Safeway supermarket in Northwest DC. A photo taken by fellow shopper Sanho Tree, who spotted the oil-industry leader shortly after 7 PM, shows a box of cereal (possibly Raisin Bran), a bottle of milk, and a bag of peeled baby carrots, among other items.

While that looks like a relatively healthful selection, it was Tillerson’s choice of Safeway locations that got DC Twitter chuckling. The store, located a few blocks from Dupont Circle, is known as the “Soviet Safeway” for its notoriously understocked shelves and slow checkout lines.


In 2013, Tillerson was awarded the Order of Friendship by the Russian Federation, which the US government recently accused of computer espionage in order to interfere with last year’s presidential election. Tillerson received his award—the highest honor given to any non-Russian—from President Vladimir Putin, who before entering politics spent 26 years in the KGB, the main security agency of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

TAGGED IN: , , , ,

More from News

Photograph via iStock.

Online Mobs Disrupted DC Life in 2016 (and This Year May Be Worse)

Photograph by Kathy Kmonicek/AP Photo.

The Best DC Sports Moments of 2016

The Mama Ayesha's presidential mural. All photographs by Evy Mages.

UPDATED: Mama Ayesha’s Won’t Add Trump to Its Presidential Mural Just Yet

Photograph by Evy Mages.

A “Pizzagate” Believer Disrupted a Christmas Mass

Photo by Flickr user ~Helen Cat.

5 Songs That Will Get You Through Your First DC Job or Internship

Tian Tian, just sitting there. Photograph courtesy National Zoo.

Grandfather of National Zoo’s Panda Cubs Dies

Washingtonian’s Best Longreads of 2016

Washingtonian’s Best Photos of 2016

Most Popular