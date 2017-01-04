Tony Kornheiser, Maury Povich, and Gary Williams Have Bought a DC Bar

When Tony Kornheiser went to financial advisers less than a year ago, they told him there were three purchases that could potentially ruin his life: 1) a plane 2) horses 3) a restaurant.

The sports commentator announced on his podcast yesterday that he won’t be taking their advice on that last one. He’s partnered with TV host Maury Povich, former University of Maryland basketball coach Gary Williams, and businessman Alan Bubes to take ownership of Chads restaurant and bar in Friendship Heights.

The 35-year-old restaurant has been a mainstay for sportswriters and, because of its vicinity to American University, some sports coaches over the years. When Povich worked at Channel 5, he was a regular at Chads, then called Chadwicks.

The new owners plan to give it a new name (with the help of Kornheiser’s listeners), fix up the space, and improve the wine and beer selection. Kornheiser also has some very specific menu ideas, including a cheese board from La Cheeserie inside Calvert-Woodley Liquor, “bowling alley” fries, and spiedies—sandwiches from Binghamton, New York, made with cubed, marinated meat. Geoff Dawson, owner of Lost & Found, Buffalo Billiards, Ripple, and many other spots, is helping to manage and revamp the place.

Kornheiser plans to put in a studio in the restaurant where he can record his show. He’s also interested in opening it up to others in the area or students to record their own podcasts.

“It is a very welcoming place,” Kornheiser told his listeners. “It really is sort of like Cheers.”

