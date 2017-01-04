Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

Tony Kornheiser, Maury Povich, and Gary Williams Have Bought a DC Bar

By on
slide1

When Tony Kornheiser went to financial advisers less than a year ago, they told him there were three purchases that could potentially ruin his life: 1) a plane 2) horses 3) a restaurant.

The sports commentator announced on his podcast yesterday that he won’t be taking their advice on that last one. He’s partnered with TV host Maury Povich, former University of Maryland basketball coach Gary Williams, and businessman Alan Bubes to take ownership of Chads restaurant and bar in Friendship Heights.

The 35-year-old restaurant has been a mainstay for sportswriters and, because of its vicinity to American University, some sports coaches over the years. When Povich worked at Channel 5, he was a regular at Chads, then called Chadwicks.

The new owners plan to give it a new name (with the help of Kornheiser’s listeners), fix up the space, and improve the wine and beer selection. Kornheiser also has some very specific menu ideas, including a cheese board from La Cheeserie inside Calvert-Woodley Liquor, “bowling alley” fries, and spiedies—sandwiches from Binghamton, New York, made with cubed, marinated meat. Geoff Dawson, owner of Lost & Found, Buffalo Billiards, Ripple, and many other spots, is helping to manage and revamp the place.

Kornheiser plans to put in a studio in the restaurant where he can record his show. He’s also interested in opening it up to others in the area or students to record their own podcasts.

“It is a very welcoming place,” Kornheiser told his listeners. “It really is sort of like Cheers.”

 

TAGGED IN: , , , ,

More from Food

Maryland-Themed Bar Opens in DC

Pastry chef Alex Levin leaves Osteria Morini for Michael Schlow's restaurants. Photograph by Sean Smith

Pastry Star Alex Levin Leaves Osteria Morini for Michael Schlow’s Restaurants

The Showstopper at DCity Smokehouse. Photography by Jessica Sidman.

DCity Smokehouse Is Back—With Booze and Elbow Room

DC's new eatsa location will be a two-story space near the White House. Rendering courtesy of eatsa

DC Is Getting a Second Restaurant For People Who Want to Avoid Human Interaction

Tommy Jacomo gets applause from the dining room on his last day. Photography by Evy Mages.

One of DC’s Great Maitre D’s Says Goodbye to The Palm

The line outside the red-hot Filipino eatery Bad Saint. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Has DC Already Reached Peak Restaurant?

Photograph via iStock

DC Restaurants and Bars Are Giving Money From Inauguration Weekend to Charity

places to drink around shaw

5 Great Places to Drink Around Shaw

Most Popular