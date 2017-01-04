Your Cheat Sheet to January Gym Deals and Free Workouts Around Washington

It’s January, a.k.a. prime time for you to sign up for a gym. Thankfully, some local gyms (and one retailer) have some incentives to get you in the door to kickstart the new, healthier, 2017 version of you. Many of these specials are targeted at first-time clients, so if you’ve been a long-time devotee of a particular workout, the deal may not be available to you. But if you’re ready to try something new, here’s a handful of gym deals you can find in the DC area.

3 Classes for $60 at SoulCycle

In January, new SoulCycle riders can try out the three of the fast-paced indoor cycling class for $60 (a single class is normally $30). To use the deal, find your studio, then call it to buy your classes. Just make sure to book all three sessions by 60 days from your purchase date.

$129 for One Month at Pure Barre

Pure Barre’s current deal for those new to the barre gym offers unlimited classes for $129 (a month of unlimited classes is typically $250). After the month is up, you will be automatically enrolled in an Open Barre Pass membership for $219 per month, but the membership can be cancelled at any time. The membership can be used at the gym’s Capitol Hill, Dupont, or Cathedral Commons locations. To sign up for your discounted first month, visit Pure Barre’s website.

Free Workouts with Equinox at Chelsea Collective

The chic fitness apparel store, Chelsea Collective in Tysons Corner Center, is hosting multiple weeks of free classes in the store as part of their EmpowHer 2017 partnership with Equinox. Not only are the classes free, but you can also earn $10 of “style cash” by attending five store events. The classes will kick off on January 5 with a 30-minute HIIT workout. Though the January 5 and January 12 (“Best Butt Ever”) classes appear to be fully booked on Eventbrite, there’s also a January 19 cardio boxing session that you can register for. Keep an eye on the store’s event listing for more.

Free Intro Classes on Sundays at Sweatbox

The boutique gym that’s owned by the same parent company as Vida Fitness is offering a free introductory class on Sundays for those new to Sweatbox. The “Sweatbox 101” session is intended for those who are “interested in becoming acclimated to the program,” which includes XT trainer straps, indoor cycling, and strength training. The gym is also offering a new members deal for $94.52 which includes a MyZone heart rate monitor and three classes (normally $34 for a single session). Check out the Sweatbox schedule to reserve your spot.

A Four-Week Challenge at Flywheel

With Flywheel’s four-week challenge in January, participants get a total of 20 class credits to be used on Flywheel or FlyBarre classes, can book their classes early, and will also receive a nutrition plan and at-home workouts. The challenge is $410 (normally $480 for 20 classes) and it expires on February 10; to sign up, visit Flywheel’s website.

Free Workout and Consultation at Vida Fitness

The luxe DC gym is offering an incentive to get you to visit this month: a free workout and fitness consultation to try out Vida Fitness before committing to a monthly membership. Membership at Vida is $94 to $104 for a single club and $112 for access to all six of the Vida locations. Fill out the form on Vida’s website to claim your workout and fitness consultation.

3 Classes for $29 at 305 Fitness

As a special offer to new clients, 305 Fitness, the Miami-based cardio dance workout, is offering three classes taken in three weeks for $29. A single class is typically $24 at 305 Fitness’ DC location, so the $29 three-class pack lets newbies try out the workout at a discount. But do note: the classes expire three weeks after purchase, so book your classes quick!

Free One-Day Pass at Balance Gym

Try Balance Gym for the day if you’re a first-time client. The free day doesn’t include the gym’s crossfit classes, but Balance Gym hosts many other workouts, including yoga, Pilates, barre, and Zumba. Plus, Balance Gym offers amenities such as a spa, salt water pool, and a jacuzzi. Fill out the form on the gym’s website to nab your free day.

$10 Class at Solidcore Class

As an offer to new clients, Solidcore is selling a $10 class (a single class is typically $37, or $27 during an off-peak time) in January so you can try out the intense, full-body resistance workout. The class expires 30 days after purchase, so don’t wait too long to jump on those New Year’s resolutions.

Half off a Five-Class Pack at Zengo Cycle

For those new to Zengo Cycle, use the code NewRider50 when purchasing a five-class pack to the popular local indoor cycling chain. The code will grand new riders 50 percent off the regular price of a five-class pack (normally $115), so you can kick off the New Year spinning. The offer is available now through January 31 on Zengo’s website.

Three Classes for $75 at Blast

The West End high intensity interval gym combines treadmill intervals with strength training for a full-body workout. With Blast’s First Timer Special, those new to Blast can purchase a pack of three classes for $75 (normally $99 for three classes). Visit the gym’s website to purchase your sessions.

Earn Back Your Initiation Fee With 12 Visits to Equinox

Signing up for a membership to Equinox can cost several hundred dollars in initiation fees, but with their current deal that’s available through January 31, those who join the gym who work out 12 times in the beginning 30 days of their membership will get the money back. With this deal, you’ll not only save money, but you’ll also have a bigger motivation to hit the gym this month.

Four-Week Online Program for $29 at Barre3

Want to exercise without leaving the house? The barre studio Barre3 is offering a four-week program with their $29-per-month online subscription that includes a video library of over 300 workouts with a new workout each Monday, a weekly workout plan, recipes, training videos, and instructor advice. Visit Barre 3’s website to join the B3 All In program.

