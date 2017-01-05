Things to Do in DC This Weekend (January 5-8): No Pants Metro Ride, Facebook Jokes, and Breakdancing to Bach

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

COMEDY If your own Facebook Newsfeed doesn’t provide enough laughs in your life, then check out the Facebook Monologues, a monthly comedy show at the Drafthouse Comedy. Several local comedians will perform monologues inspired by the social network, from random comments to regrettable status updates. Free, 9 PM.

FESTIVAL MAGfest—short for Music and Gaming Fest—features all kinds of gaming, from arcade to console to tabletop, as well as gaming-related music (video game cover bands, bands inspired by video games, DJs remixing video game music, and so on). The fest runs all weekend at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and features events for gamers of all skill levels. $80, 10 AM.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

DANCE In a fusion of old and new, the touring dance program Red Bull Flying Bach pairs a b-boy crew with classical music. Break-dancers the Flying Steps revive Johann Sebastian Bach’s “the Well-Tempered Clavier,” infusing the classical piece with urban culture. The narrative follows six dancers and one teacher preparing for their big day, with high-energy moves and acrobatics throughout. There are four performances this weekend at the Warner Theatre, running through Sunday afternoon. $32 to $77, 8 PM.

BEER The Bier Baron Tavern is celebrating its sixth anniversary with $6 pours of various beers from Victory and Rogue. In addition, the bar will have a new bottle lineup (featuring over 100 new beers) as well as giveaways and other specials. Free, 6 PM.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

MUSEUMS The buzzed-about Ragnar Kjartansson exhibit at the Hirshhorn closes on Sunday, and local blog Brightest Young Things is hosting a late-night event there on Saturday night. Dubbed “Ragnarock”, the event features DJs (Lisa Frank, How To Dress Well), live bands (Chain & the Gang, Cinema Hearts, Dawkins), an open bar and food tastings, and a screening of A Lot of Sorrow, a collaboration between Kjartansson and The National. Advance tickets are required. $55, 8 PM.

BEER The newest addition to the rich brewery scene in the DC area celebrates its grand opening on Saturday in Woodbridge. Heroic Aleworks takes inspiration from heroes and villains of comic books and calls on comic artists to bring these characters to life. Heroic’s initial tap list includes a rye red ale named Death Blossom, an IPA called Doctor Enigma, and a Belgian dubbel named Mind Trappe. Free, 12 PM.

DISCUSSION January is a good time to examine old habits and determine what will and won’t set up a successful new year. Local wellness expert Pam Eggleston, a certified and Yoga Alliance registered instructor, is leading a workshop called Why Am I Tired? Sleeplessness Uncovered at recharj, a meditation and power nap studio. Eggleston will review the causes of sleep deprivation and how diet, yoga, and meditation can help. $35, 10:30 AM.

MUSEUMS The exhibit “Jacob Lawrence’s The Life of Toussaint L’Ouverture” opens on Saturday at the Phillips Collection and runs through April 23. It features 15 silkscreen prints created by Lawrence that portray the life of L’Ouverture, the former slave who became the leader of Haiti’s independence movement. $12, 10 AM.

EXERCISE It’s not too late for those New Year’s Resolutions, and CYCLED cycling studio in Takoma Park is hosting its Grand Opening on Saturday with free rides from 7 AM to noon. Get your spin on with a live DJ plus fresh juice and healthy snacks. Free (but reservations required), 7 AM.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

MUSIC Americana singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle’s family connections run deep: his father is country/rock musician Steve Earle and he was named after blues songwriter Townes Van Zandt. But he’s got a tremendous songwriting voice of his own, even if he wears his his family baggage on his sleeve: his last two albums were named Absent Fathers and Single Mothers. His show at the Birchmere features an opening set by folk-rock singer-songwriter Dawn Landes. $29.50, 7:30 PM.

NO PANTS METRO Calling all exhibitionists: the annual No Pants Subway Ride is happening on Sunday afternoon. Whether you’re a pantsless participant or just an observer, it’s a fascinating choice to go so scantily clad in one of the coldest months of the year. Load up your SmarTrip card, and remember that there will be photographers everywhere, so wear your cutest undies! Free, 3 PM.

