The Washington Post’s Express publication Thursday had a cover story about the upcoming Women’s March on Washington.

Unfortunately, the cover uses the male gender symbol to represent the event.

Express Executive Editor Dan Caccavaro and Creative Director Jon Benedict did not immediately return phone calls, but an hour and a half after tweeting the cover, the publication said, “We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed. We errnoeously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol.” (It doesn’t seem like a good morning at the Express.)

The cover, it said in a subsequent tweet, should have looked like this:

