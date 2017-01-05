Sections
Washington Post Express Has Worst Women’s March Screwup Imaginable

By on

The Washington Post’s Express publication Thursday had a cover story about the upcoming Women’s March on Washington.

Unfortunately, the cover uses the male gender symbol to represent the event.

dc_express
Image courtesy the Newseum.

Express Executive Editor Dan Caccavaro and Creative Director Jon Benedict did not immediately return phone calls, but an hour and a half after tweeting the cover, the publication said, “We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed. We errnoeously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol.” (It doesn’t seem like a good morning at the Express.)

The cover, it said in a subsequent tweet, should have looked like this:

express-non-screwed-up-cover

