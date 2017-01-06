Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

Girl Scout S’Mores Are the Worst Thing to Happen to S’Mores

By on
smores-full-size

There are certain things you expect the Girl Scouts to do well. Cookies are one. Campfires are another. So it’s inexplicable how the cookie manufacturers for the Girl Scouts of America screwed up the ultimate campfire treat: the s’more. 

As of 2017, the Girl Scouts have sold cookies for 100 years. A whole century of delicious treats! And to celebrate, they’ve released Girl Scout S’mores. The Graham cracker-chocolate-“marshmallowy” sweets are advertised as the combination of “two iconic Girl Scout traditions.” But unless those traditions involve destroying flavor-memories and palm oil, the recipe is totally off-base.

Picture “opposite day” at the Little Brownie Bakers plant. Hey, let’s take a gooey, delicious treat that’s enjoyed in nature and turn it into a hard, chemically little biscuit that will destroy the rainforest (did we mention the palm oil?). These cookies are the worst thing to happen to s’mores since someone hiked into the woods, built a perfect campfire, assembled the Graham crackers and Hershey’s squares, and realized the marshmallows were back home on the kitchen counter. Because there are no marshmallows in Girl Scout S’mores. They have a vegan “marshmallowy filling,” which is like saying pizza has a vegan “cheesy topping,” i.e. it’s terrible and no one should eat it unless they have to.

So here’s what you should do instead. Go buy a box of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, or any of your favorite Girl Scout cookies. Then use THOSE to make a real, delicious s’more. And lay off the palm oil.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from Food

The Cheapest Cocktail at the Trump Hotel Is Now $24

A Bagel and Pickle Pop-Up Shop Is Coming to Del Ray

DC Restaurant Commissions Portrait of Hot George Washington With a Man Bun

Mike Isabella's pizzas will soon be served at Isabella Eatery. Photo by Scott Suchman.

The 10 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings Around DC in 2017

“Three little chanchos,” with chorizo, carnitas, and pork al pastor. Photo by Scott Suchman.

The New Taco Bamba Is a Love Letter to Northern Virginia

Maryland-Themed Bar Opens in DC

Pastry chef Alex Levin leaves Osteria Morini for Michael Schlow's restaurants. Photograph by Sean Smith

Pastry Star Alex Levin Leaves Osteria Morini for Michael Schlow’s Restaurants

slide1

Tony Kornheiser, Maury Povich, and Gary Williams Have Bought a DC Bar

Most Popular