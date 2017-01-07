Sections
“DC Flippers” Brings Petworth Renovation to National TV

By on
Rob Williams and Ati Williams.
The rowhouse at 4912 3rd St NW has had quite a life.

Tune in to HGTV at 2 PM on Sunday and you might just recognize the house being featured, or heck, have even been to a show there. It previously served as the beloved venue/musician crash pad Paperhaus, but that shut down following a noise complaint. Since then, Ati Williams and Rob Williams, who own the boutique real estate company DC Home Buzz, renovated the property and listed it last fall. HGTV caught the renovation on camera over last summer, and this Sunday, the Williams’ efforts to gut, renovate, and sell this 1930s rowhouse will be showcased in DC Flippers.

Ati Williams flipped her first property in 2003, turning a $31,000 profit on her Maryland home thanks to some paint and a new garden. On the show, she and Rob Williams give a healthy dose of realness via their commitment to being as authentic on camera as reality TV allows, as well as what they call “Big Box Store Hacks.” And they couldn’t have picked a better neighborhood to initiate the yet-to-be-launched series: In 2015, Redfin ranked Petworth the No. 1 neighborhood in the country for profitable flipping, with gains for flipper-sellers regularly exceeding $300,000.

 

