Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

Take a Sneak Peek at Petworth’s New Taqueria

By on
170102_bar-1

DC Empanadas owners Anna Bran Leis and Shawn Leis are set to open their first restaurant Taqueria del Barrio in Petworth in mid-March. The Mexican spot, replacing Domku, will serve tacos with housemade tortillas, torta sandwiches, and traditional specialties.

“It’s going to be legit, real Mexican food,”Anna Bran Leis says.

Meanwhile, a bar will serve up margaritas, buckets of Mexican beers, and cocktails incorporating ingredients like mole-infused vermouth.

The space aims to look like a taqueria you’d find in Mexico City. The owners have hired Sucha Khamsuwan of Studio Ideya, who also designed Water & Wall in Arlington and Kung Fu Tea in Eden Center, to create the look. They’ve incorporated pops of teal, and yellow and murals on the walls.

“You can’t do Mexican without sugar skulls, but you don’t want it to be totally kitschy,” Leis says.

Take a peek at the renderings below:

170102_dining-ii-a-1

170102_dining-ii-1

170102_front-store-1

Taqueria del Barrio. 821 Upshur St., NW.

TAGGED IN: , , ,

More from Food

Get your Stranger Things fix at Eat the Rich through January. Photograph by Scott Suchman

The “Stranger Things” Pop-Up Bar Will Run Through January

Here Are Hot George Washington’s Best Pick-up Lines

Pamplona opens in Clarendon with ambitious Spanish fare from chef James Martin (pictured: Serrano ham with olive oil ice cream). Photography by Evy Mages

The Tapas at Pamplona in Clarendon Are Gorgeous

Girl Scout S’Mores Are the Worst Thing to Happen to S’Mores

The Cheapest Cocktail at the Trump Hotel Is Now $24

A Bagel and Pickle Pop-Up Shop Is Coming to Del Ray

DC Restaurant Commissions Portrait of Hot George Washington With a Man Bun

Mike Isabella's pizzas will soon be served at Isabella Eatery. Photo by Scott Suchman.

The 10 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings Around DC in 2017

Most Popular