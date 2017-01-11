Sections
A Washington Restaurant Is Serving a “Golden Showers” Burger

Proceeds go towards Planned Parenthood.
By on
The Golden Showers Burger at Community in Bethesda. Photograph by Nevin Martell
The Golden Showers Burger at Community in Bethesda. Photograph by Nevin Martell

While news organizations are quibbling over how to deal with Donald Trump‘s alleged affinity for “golden showers,” a local Washington restaurant has whipped up a Golden Showergate special. Behold, the Golden Showers Burger, a collaborative special from Community diner in Bethesda and local food writer Nevin Martell.

Per Martell, the patty is “drenched with self-tanning cheddar and yellow mustard leaking down the sides, and topped with a very small pickle.” It also comes with a tall glass of lemonade and a lemon-glazed doughnut for an “unforgettable happy ending.”

The combo meal is currently available by request only for one day only, Jan. 11, and goes for $20. For every one sold, the restaurant will donate $5 to Planned Parenthood Action.

“The thought that we could have fun with it and have the money go to a good cause was a win-win,” says Martell. 

Food porn never tasted so good.

 

