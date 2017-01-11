While news organizations are quibbling over how to deal with Donald Trump‘s alleged affinity for “golden showers,” a local Washington restaurant has whipped up a Golden Showergate special. Behold, the Golden Showers Burger, a collaborative special from Community diner in Bethesda and local food writer Nevin Martell.

Per Martell, the patty is “drenched with self-tanning cheddar and yellow mustard leaking down the sides, and topped with a very small pickle.” It also comes with a tall glass of lemonade and a lemon-glazed doughnut for an “unforgettable happy ending.”

The combo meal is currently available by request only for one day only, Jan. 11, and goes for $20. For every one sold, the restaurant will donate $5 to Planned Parenthood Action.

“The thought that we could have fun with it and have the money go to a good cause was a win-win,” says Martell.

Food porn never tasted so good.

