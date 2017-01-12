Bryce Harper Lined His Tuxedo Jacket With Photos of His Bride on Their Wedding Day

Here at B&G, we love a good Washington Nationals wedding. Ryan and Heather Zimmerman graced the cover of our Summer / Fall 2013 issue, and we shared photos of their celebration on the inside pages. Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper wed on-and-off-again love Kayla Varner late last month is San Diego, but he recently took to Instagram to share what has to be the sweetest detail from the entire day: the lining of his midnight-blue tuxedo jacket was silk-screened with the couple’s engagement photos as well as individual photos of Varner.

Since everybody is asking about the inside of the suit, here it is! I had pictures of my engagements stitched into the suit for my own little first look for @kayy.harper..I couldn't of asked for a better suit to wear on our special day! Thanks to my friends @stitchedlife from the bottom of my heart🤵🏼🙏🏻 #❌❌❌❌ A photo posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Las Vegas-based bespoke men’s clothing company Stitched created the custom suit for Harper, who is originally from Las Vegas. Reached by phone, stylist Jessica Bombard tells us that she has been working with the MLB star for about a year-and-a-half on his suits, and that he chose a navy tuxedo with a piped satin lapel and fabric-covered buttons for his wedding day. Though the custom lining is super-sweet, it’s not necessarily super-unique: Bombard says the style is popular for men’s wedding day looks, and that clients can have it done using either black and white or colored photographs. As it was with Harper, the lining is usually kept secret from the spouse-to-be until the wedding day.

Each Stitched suit includes a “Stitched For” label on the inside of the jacket. While a client’s name usually follows, Harper worked with Stitched to ensure that the couple’s names and wedding date were included instead. Bombard thinks this suit will be a one-time wear for Harper, similar to the way most brides wear their wedding dress only once.

Want to copy the look for your own wedding day? You’re in luck—Bombard says that Stitched is slated to open their second store location at MGM National Harbor later this month. They’re in good company: Sarah Jessica Parker chose the spot for her first-ever brick and mortar store.

Love this idea? Share it on Facebook!