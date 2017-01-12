Where to Find Inauguration Food and Drink Specials

One thing all political parties can agree on: food and drink deals. Whether you’re going to Donald Trump‘s inauguration or the Women’s March (or just trying to avoid it all), here’s your guide to all the inaugural restaurant and bar specials. Know of others? Email kolsen@washingtonian.com.

Bar Pilar

1833 14th St., NW

On inauguration day, Bar Pilar will hold a “Thanks, Obama” send-off party starting at 11 am with specials inspired by the 44th President’s home state, Hawaii, and his adopted hometown, Chicago. Stop in for a tiki cocktail or drink made with Malört, a face-contorting, wormwood-based spirit that’s a hallmark of Chicago’s drinking scene. The kitchen opens early at 3:30 pm for snacks, followed by regular dinner hours and menu items at 5 pm.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Ave., NW

McClellan’s Retreat will open early at 1 pm on Wednesday through Friday of inauguration week. Grab a Civil War-era cocktail from the “Top 12 Cocktails of 2016” specialty list (the “Penicillin” featuring Pig’s Nose Blended Scotch Whisky seems fitting), or choose from the full selection of beer, wine, and liquor. The bar will stay open late on Wednesday and Thursday (until 2 am), and even later on Friday (3 am).

El Camino

108 Rhode Island Ave., NW

On January 19, El Camino invites the greater LGBTQ community to join them for the monthly Velvet Thursday Late Night Happy Hour, which will feature a special Inauguration sparkling wine cocktail for $5, as well as the usual $5 Tito’s special and $5 house margaritas from 9 pm to close. Late night drink specials run from 10:30 to close on Friday and Saturday, and inaugural revelers can get a taco and burrito fix until 12:30 am those nights.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St., NW

Putting the “sweet” in bittersweet, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is debuting a “Farewell Obama” doughnut, available January 9 through 15 at the DC location only. The treat showcases Obama’s love of salted caramels, peanuts, and chocolate. For something a little less sweet, try the “New York State of Mind” doughnut. A nod to the incoming President-elect’s home city, the savory doughnut is a play on an everything bagel and topped with a cream cheese glaze and “everything” spice (black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, caraway seeds, dried onion, and garlic flakes). This doughnut will be available January 16 through 22 at the DC location.

Carmine’s

425 7th St., NW

If portion-control isn’t your thing but getting up early is, head to Carmine’s on Inauguration Day for a continental buffet or sit-down breakfast. The family-style restaurant opens early at 7 am with menu items including frittatas and French toast. Happy hour also kicks in early at 11:30 am, so hang out after that food coma for a digestif and catch the inaugural parade on one of the bar TVs, where you can snack on chicken scarpariello and meatball sliders all day until 11 pm.

Bar Dupont

1500 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Prime people-watching is guaranteed to go down from inside Bar Dupont thanks to its oversized windows in the Dupont Circle Hotel. Now through February 6, post up with A District Welcome, a $12 cocktail made with District Distilling Co.’s Checkerbank Gin, Capitoline Rosè Vermouth, Don Ciccio & Figli Nocino, Amaro Montenegro, and lemon.

Alfa Pie House

1750 H St., NW

This fast-casual Greek spot will serve an 8-ounce La Colombe drip coffee and freshly-made mini phyllo pie for just $1.20 on Inauguration Day. Or grab two small soups, two side salads, and two regular phyllo pies for $20.17. Both specials are offered for carry-out or dine-in.

Denizens Brewing Co.

1115 East-West Highway, Silver Spring

Three topical events punctuate inauguration month at this 200-seat, dog-friendly Maryland brewery: On inauguration day from noon to close, stop in for all-day happy hour and toast to “Inaugural Idiocracy.” The next day, cap off the Women’s March on Washington at Denizen’s “Nasty Woman Party,” which will debut the limited release of its “Woman, You Nasty!” beer. And on Wednesday, January 25, stop in at 7 pm for the monthly moderated discussion “Vantage Points.” This month, the topic is, “What makes someone your President?”

Share this story!