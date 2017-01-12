Here Are the Roads That Will Be Closed for Inauguration

As it does every four years, the inauguration of the President will create a mess of road closures around Washington. How to tell them all apart? You could try to memorize these many lists compiled by the DC government. Or you could rely on these handy, interactive maps.

Inauguration Ceremony Road Closures

The streets highlighted in red will be closed to all vehicle traffic and parking from January 18 at noon to January 23 at 1 AM. Streets highlighted in green will be restricted to residents or businesses within the area, with parking restrictions from January 19 at 7 AM to January 21 at 1 AM.

Other Event Road Closures



Throughout next week, roads in other parts of DC will close for other inauguration events.

Capitol Hill: Highlighted streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic and parking from January 19 at 11 PM until the inaugural parade’s conclusion at approximately 5 PM.

Lincoln Memorial: The Lincoln Memorial will be the site of the “Make America Great Again” concert on January 19. Highlighted streets will closed to all vehicle traffic from 5 AM to 7 PM on January 19. Parking restrictions start January 18 at 10 PM.

Union Station: Closed to all vehicle traffic from noon to 11 PM on January 19. Parking will be restricted between January 19 at 1 PM and January 20 at 1 AM.

Washington Convention Center: Closed to all vehicle traffic from 10 AM to 11 PM on January 20 for the official inaugural balls. Parking restrictions run from January 19 at 6 AM to January 22 at 9 AM.

Vehicle Restricted Zone: Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area near the Washington Convention Center. Parking restrictions run from January 19 at 6 AM to January 22 at 9 AM.

National Cathedral: Closed to all vehicle traffic and parking from 7: 30 AM to noon on January 21 for the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.

