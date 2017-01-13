Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: David Lashaway

Mr. Lashway is the Global Co-Chair of Baker & McKenzie’s top-tier Global Cybersecurity Practice, which advises many of the world’s largest companies in high-stakes, “bet the company” matters through the Firm’s network of 77 offices in 47 countries. His team is repeatedly sought out by the Fortune 100 to advise on enterprise risks associated with information security — including before, during and after a network breach — and with regard to complex regulatory and criminal matters. The practice conducts global investigations around the theft or compromise of confidential data, and is called upon to advise on network intrusion related issues. He is a sought after speaker globally on cybersecurity issues, and participates in discussions with the World Economic Forum in Davos and other U.S. and global organizations related to cybersecurity and global governance.

