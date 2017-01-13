7 Photos Every Real Washingtonian Has Instagrammed

They’re the usual shots because they really are that pretty.

The Washington Monument headed to or from DCA

window seat 💛 A photo posted by laurenjoseph (@laurenjoseph) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

Fun travel game: Count how many people plaster their iPhones to the window for this #birdseyeview shot.

2. Cherry blossom season

It’s not just for tourists. Nothing says springtime like scrolling down your IG feed and seeing falling blossoms, followed by more falling blossoms, including your own pic of falling blossoms.

3. The National Gallery of Art Light Tunnel

Multiverse \ It's Lit. • #MWxDC ##acreativedc #ngadc A photo posted by MASTERWILLIAMS™ (@masterwilliams) on Sep 30, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

The most beautiful way to travel 200 feet.

4. CityCenter lights

Took Alex's camera he got for Christmas out for a test run, I guess it's $600 well spent😏📸 A photo posted by ʝσує ℓιи👑 (@_almondjoyee) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:31am PST

You don’t actually need to be able to afford Gucci to justify taking a photo staring down the exquisitely lit Palmer Alley.

5. A rainbow of row houses

With streets this quaint and colorful, there’s a photo-op lurking around ever corner.

6. The Union Market Heart Wall

How to party, yeah, we know how to party. #jbz #IMissAndrew A photo posted by Ampi 🇮🇩🇺🇸 Abe (@abe_latulola) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

This mural from French street artist Mr. Brainwash is perfect for any occasion: kid portraits, engagement photos, these dudes. It’s even got the blessing of the impeccable Michelle Obama.

7. The National Museum of African American History and Culture

Enlightened A photo posted by Chambliss (@_westeros_essos) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Never the whole building, just the corner (preferably the southeast corner).

