Where to Go in Washington When You’re Missing Your Hometown

California

The fried-fish tacos at Fish Taco (three locations) are pretty darn close to San Diego’s authentic Baja-style.

Connecticut

The New Haven pie at Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza’s four area locations is slathered in garlic and clams.

Florida

The high-intensity cardio dance classes at 305 Fitness come straight out of Miami’s sweltering club scene.

Georgia

Like Atlanta’s Ponce City Market, Union Market is DC’s best destination for grazing through multiple eateries.

Hawaii

You’ll find poke bowls and Spam musubi at Shirlington’s Hula Girl and downtown DC’s Abunaifood truck.

Illinois

Shaw’s cash-only Ivy & Coney—and the $4 pepper-slathered hot dog—will take you back to Chicago’s no-frills watering holes.

Kentucky

Georgetown’s Martin’s Tavern serves its version of a Louisville hot-brown sandwich—with a cheddar rarebit sauce.

Louisiana

A New Orleans–inspired beignet craving can be satisfied at Bayou Bakery, in Arlington and on Capitol Hill.

Maine

Pair the Luke’s Trio seafood combo at Luke’s Lobster (Penn Quarter and Georgetown) and a Maine brew.

Massachusetts

Tuckernuck’s Georgetown shop has Martha’s Vineyard basics like monogrammed canvas satchels down pat.

Minnesota

The National Museum of American History houses the electric guitar that belonged to Minneapolis native Prince.

Nevada

Get your gamble on, Las Vegas–style, at MGM National Harbor, with its 125,000-square-foot casino.

New Jersey

The Jersey Shore pie with fried calamari is one of the most popular entrées at Little Ferry–born Mike Isabella’s Graffiato.

New York

If you miss Fivestory—slightly kooky luxury clothing in a posh rowhouse—Georgetown’s new Curio store is for you.

North Carolina

Miss the Durham Bulls? The Class-A Potomac Nationals, a farm team for the Washington Nats, play in Woodbridge.

Ohio

All of the local Hard Times Cafe outposts have your Cincinnati chili fix—and, yes, they’ll serve it over spaghetti.

Pennsylvania

The vegan chik’n and tofu wraps you love at HipCityVeg in Philly have found their way to DC’s Chinatown.

South Carolina

Chef Jeremiah Langhorne left McCrady’s in Charleston to open his innovative Shaw gem, the Dabney.

Tennessee

Songwriters flock to Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe to be discovered. Here, Vienna’s Jammin Java is the place to hear up-and-coming acts.

Texas

Nick’s Night Club in Alexandria is about to become your new honky-tonk.

Washington

In Georgetown, Lynn Louisa stocks the neutral upscale-casual separates that Seattle style is known for.

