Where to Use the Bathroom and Charge Your Phone During the Women’s March

More than 20 places around DC are opening up their doors to people attending the Women’s March on Saturday. Some restaurants will have complimentary food and drink for marchers: From 8 to 11 a.m., Del Campo in Chinatown will offer marchers a free care package including a hot beverage (hot chocolate, cider, or coffee), dulce de leche caramel corn with sliced almonds, and hand-warmers. Centrolina in CityCenter will have free hot chocolate in its market area.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company—a 15-minute walk from the March’s starting point on Third Street and Independence Avenue SW—will serve as a meeting place and bathroom stop with hot drinks and snacks. Near the White House, DC Councilmember Mary Che‘s office will be open as a place to warm up, use the bathrooms, and rehydrate. A photo ID is required for entry into the building.

For all other rest stop stations during the March, refer to this interactive map, created by Lori Boerner and Kay Sera. Click here for a printable list of all the locations, which might come in handy if cell service is spotty.

