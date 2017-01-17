Things to Do in DC This Week (January 17-18): A Protest Concert, Capital Fringe Film Series, and Shen Yun at the Kennedy Center

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

DANCE Shen Yun Performing Arts Company’s production of Experience a Divine Culture opens Tuesday and runs through Sunday at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House. Shen Yun is a classical Chinese dance and music company, and the performance tells stories from 5,000 years of the country’s culture. $70 to $250, 7:30 PM.

BOOKS Historian Peter Hayes explores what scholars know about the Holocaust with his new book, Why?. He investigates key questions such as why Jews were the primary victims and why the international community didn’t do more to help. He will discuss his latest research and sign copies of his book on Tuesday night at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Free (with registration), 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

MUSIC Bands across DC are putting together benefit shows in opposition to this weekend’s inauguration. On Wednesday night, three local bands are performing at the Black Cat’s Backstage to benefit the DC Abortion Fund, a non-profit that makes grants to women in the DC area who cannot afford the full cost of an abortion. The bands performing are ambient shoegaze band Cigarette, surf rock trio Governess, and punk band Scanners. $12, 7:30 PM.

ETC Capital Fringe is hosting four nights of film, discussion, and live music over inauguration weekend as a space for creators and participants to connect about issues and possible solutions. Wednesday is the first night of the series, which is taking place at the Logan Fringe Arts Space, and includes a long-term photo project by Brendan Hoffman documenting the town of Webster City, Iowa, discussions with Kyle Depew about the art-activist collective The Illuminator, and live music by the Lost Civilizations experimental music project, among other presentations and discussions. $20, 7 PM.

THEATER Mosaic Theater’s run of Charm continues on Wednesday night through January 29 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. The play follows the story of a 67 year-old transgender woman in Chicago named Mama Darleena Andrews, an etiquette instructor at a Chicago homeless and LGTBQ youth center. Charm, inspired by Chicago trans icon Gloria Allen, features trans actress B’Ellana Duquesne starring as Mama. $20 to $40, 8 PM.

