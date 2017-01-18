Sections
More Than 100 Restaurants and Bars Can Serve Booze Until 4 AM This Week

By on
The Brixton is one of the many bars that can serve alcohol until 4 am over inauguration weekend. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Whether you’re celebrating or sulking this inauguration weekend, one thing seems certain: there’s going to be a lot of drinking. The Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration is helping things along by allowing many restaurants and bars to operate 24 hours and serve booze until 4 am now through Jan. 22.

A total of 108 establishments have registered for extended hours. Compass Rose, Madam’s Organ, Mad Hatter, Number Nine, and 9:30 Club are among those who’ve been approved to stay open up to 24 hours. The Gibson, the Brixton, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Little Miss Whiskey’sOld Ebbitt Grill, and many others have permission to serve alcohol until 4 am.

Keep in mind that just because these places have approval to stay open late doesn’t necessarily mean all of them will, so make sure to check with each place individually about exact hours.

 

