Anti-Gay Demonstrators Are Picketing Outside Comet Ping Pong

A group of anti-gay demonstrators holding signs that say “homo sex is sin” and “judgement is coming” have assembled outside Comet Ping Pong, the Chevy Chase pizzeria that’s been the victim of harassment and a gunman incident over the conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate.

The group, calling themselves the “Official Street Preachers,” have been harassing passersby and customers over megaphones, calling them “wicked perverts” and “sinners.”

Here’s some video of one demonstrator screaming at people, by Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages:

And another showing a passerby confronting them.

“Tell me why this pizza place isn’t even open at noon,” one of the protesters says, echoing the dumb Pizzagate theory. “Where are they making their money?” He then argues that President Obama is a Muslim.

“They’re saying terrible things about homosexuals, and how we’re all going to burn in hell,” says Matt Carr, who owns the restaurant Little Red Fox next door. Carr says there are currently two police on site.

“I’m just outside watching, trying to make sure they don’t attack our customers or anything,” Carr says.

Carr has been tweeting updates from Little Red Fox’s Twitter account. “Happy inauguration? What happened to peace and civility,” he wrote.

Attacking our neighbors & customers. pic.twitter.com/nGyvfn3CUp — Little Red Fox (@littleredfoxdc) January 19, 2017

"Hush your wicked lips, woman" pic.twitter.com/XvThWIPaGX — Little Red Fox (@littleredfoxdc) January 19, 2017

VP Pence motorcade just drive by in background of protest. — Little Red Fox (@littleredfoxdc) January 19, 2017

