It Took Five Weeks to Get the Hair Right on Donald Trump’s Wax Figure

Madame Tussauds unveiled its new wax figure of Donald Trump Wednesday. The 45th president stands in front of the White House, complete with his signature hair style, orange skin and permanent scowl.

It took the wax museum’s artists five weeks to place the hair on the figure’s head. They did it by hand. “We started his clay head back in June of 2016,” at the same time the museum created a Hillary Clinton head, says Kim Schrader, a figure maintenance manager for Madame Tussauds. “Since then we’ve really tried to work non-stop around the clock to get the figure done in time.”

Trump is the only United States president who already had a wax figure. Madame Tussauds took the measurements from a 1997 figure. “The update was mostly just aging him,” says general manager Therese Alvich. “He’s in a new position as well. He’s standing up authoritatively, but it’s mostly aging.” The figure is on view now.

