A Maryland Health Clinic Is Trolling Metro for Rejecting Its Abortion Pill Ads

Earlier this month, Metro officials refused to run ads in stations from Carafem Health Center, a Chevy Chase clinic that offers abortion and birth-control services. The banners advertise the availability of a legal, FDA-approved abortion pill, which Metro claims violates its ban on political advocacy because it is “issue-oriented.”

“All we are doing is trying to get the word out to potential clients,” Melissa Grant, vice president of health-care services for Carafem, told the Washington Post.

Carafem found another way to get the word out by renting a mobile billboard and driving it around DC. Earlier today, the bright pink ad was parked outside of Metro’s headquarters in downtown DC.

Hey @wmata! The ad you won't let us show is outside your headquarters & will be around DC thru 1/20. @washingtonpost @washingtonian @DCist pic.twitter.com/QIZol195TW — carafem (@carafem) January 19, 2017

The abortion pill ads are also visible at DC bus shelters, which are owned and maintained by the DC Department of Transportation, which has different advertising guidelines.

