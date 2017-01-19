Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

Mintwood Place Has A New Chef: Citronelle Alum Jordan Lloyd

The Bartlett Pear Inn co-owner takes over from Eric McKamey.
By on
Chef Jordan Llyod, co-owner of the Bartlett Pear Inn in Easton, is the new chef de cuisine at Mintwood Place. Photograph courtesy of Bartlett Pear Inn

There’s new talent in the house at Mintwood Place in Adams Morgan. Chef de cuisine Eric McKamey has left the popular French-American bistro. Taking his place: Jordan Llyod, co-owner of the Bartlett Pear Inn in Easton, Maryland.

“We needed to find a new directive for the restaurant,” says executive chef/partner Cedric Maupillier.

Maupillier still oversees Mintwood’s kitchen while working on the line at sister brasserie, Convivial. He and Llyod met as young chefs at Citronelle. Llyod cooked with Michel Richard at the legendary Georgetown restaurant for two-and-a-half years, before moving on to Thomas Keller‘s Per Se in Manhattan. He later founded the Bartlett Pear Inn with wife Alice in 2009 and still maintains ownership today. While they ran the B&B with a fine-dining room for dinner over many years, they recently switched the focus to more casual breakfast and lunch.

Lloyd has only been in the kitchen two days, so don’t expect many changes yet. Once settled in, he hopes to bring his “dirt-to-table-in-one-day philosophy” to the menu and plans to implement his own cooking style. That being said, he also wants to bring back Mintwood signatures like the escargot hushpuppies and pasta bolognese that have been missing of late.

TAGGED IN: , , , , ,

More from Food

No, You Can’t Get a Reservation at the DC Trump Hotel’s Steakhouse This Weekend

Women’s March Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Don’t Believe the Hype About a Georgetown Comeback

7 New DC Bars and Restaurants You Need to Try Now

More Than 100 Restaurants and Bars Can Serve Booze Until 4 AM This Week

Dabney

The Dabney Is Opening A Basement Wine Bar

Trump-Themed Bar Promises To Be “Extremely Offensive And Completely Ridiculous”

The Five Types of Washington Restaurants

Most Popular