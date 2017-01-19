Mintwood Place Has A New Chef: Citronelle Alum Jordan Lloyd

There’s new talent in the house at Mintwood Place in Adams Morgan. Chef de cuisine Eric McKamey has left the popular French-American bistro. Taking his place: Jordan Llyod, co-owner of the Bartlett Pear Inn in Easton, Maryland.

“We needed to find a new directive for the restaurant,” says executive chef/partner Cedric Maupillier.

Maupillier still oversees Mintwood’s kitchen while working on the line at sister brasserie, Convivial. He and Llyod met as young chefs at Citronelle. Llyod cooked with Michel Richard at the legendary Georgetown restaurant for two-and-a-half years, before moving on to Thomas Keller‘s Per Se in Manhattan. He later founded the Bartlett Pear Inn with wife Alice in 2009 and still maintains ownership today. While they ran the B&B with a fine-dining room for dinner over many years, they recently switched the focus to more casual breakfast and lunch.

Lloyd has only been in the kitchen two days, so don’t expect many changes yet. Once settled in, he hopes to bring his “dirt-to-table-in-one-day philosophy” to the menu and plans to implement his own cooking style. That being said, he also wants to bring back Mintwood signatures like the escargot hushpuppies and pasta bolognese that have been missing of late.

