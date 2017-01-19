No, You Can’t Get a Reservation at the DC Trump Hotel’s Steakhouse This Weekend

If you were hoping to try BLT Prime‘s famous hanging bacon this week (or, let’s be real, scope out the influx of Trump fans), you’re out of luck. The steakhouse inside the Trump International Hotel is only accepting reservations from hotel guests through the inauguration.

In fact, the hotel in general is closed to the public until Sunday. Sorry, that means no $24 cocktail in the lobby’s Benjamin Bar & Lounge—unless you’ve already splurged at least $1,250 for a room.

Yesterday, Politico reporter Daniel Lippman was turned away from a previously scheduled breakfast meeting at the hotel when he identified himself as a journalist. “Media is not allowed in this week in respect of the privacy of our guests,” Patricia Tang, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, told him in an email.

One person who did make it in: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who was spotted in the hotel yesterday.

Also, of course, Trump himself. Instagram posts show him dining on the mezzanine of BLT Prime last night:

Well hello Donald A video posted by saramingus (@saramingus) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Holy Shit Balls…..look who joined me for dinner!!!!!!!! Thank you President Trump 🇺🇸❤️️😘#teamtrump #bogettisisterstakedc #marchingforourpresident #wherestrump #heshere @jameenmendes @vkgirls A photo posted by Lizborelli (@lizborelli) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

@FluffyDogAttack My friend took this pic last night. pic.twitter.com/OhbBdEhojH — Sherry White (@sherrymerlot) January 19, 2017

Still dying for a Trump hotel steak? Come Monday, OpenTable reservations for BLT Prime are wide, wide open.

