Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

No, You Can’t Get a Reservation at the DC Trump Hotel’s Steakhouse This Weekend

Unless you're a hotel guest--or Donald Trump.
By on
Celebrity chef David Burke shows of his "clothesline" candied bacon at BLT Prime in the Trump hotel. Photo by Jessica Sidman.

If you were hoping to try BLT Prime‘s famous hanging bacon this week (or, let’s be real, scope out the influx of Trump fans), you’re out of luck. The steakhouse inside the Trump International Hotel is only accepting reservations from hotel guests through the inauguration.

In fact, the hotel in general is closed to the public until Sunday. Sorry, that means no $24 cocktail in the lobby’s Benjamin Bar & Lounge—unless you’ve already splurged at least $1,250 for a room.

Yesterday, Politico reporter Daniel Lippman was turned away from a previously scheduled breakfast meeting at the hotel when he identified himself as a journalist. “Media is not allowed in this week in respect of the privacy of our guests,” Patricia Tang, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, told him in an email.

One person who did make it in: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who was spotted in the hotel yesterday.

Also, of course, Trump himself. Instagram posts show him dining on the mezzanine of BLT Prime last night:

Well hello Donald

A video posted by saramingus (@saramingus) on

Still dying for a Trump hotel steak? Come Monday, OpenTable reservations for BLT Prime are wide, wide open.

 

More from Food

Mintwood Place Has A New Chef: Citronelle Alum Jordan Lloyd

Women’s March Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Don’t Believe the Hype About a Georgetown Comeback

7 New DC Bars and Restaurants You Need to Try Now

More Than 100 Restaurants and Bars Can Serve Booze Until 4 AM This Week

Dabney

The Dabney Is Opening A Basement Wine Bar

Trump-Themed Bar Promises To Be “Extremely Offensive And Completely Ridiculous”

The Five Types of Washington Restaurants

Most Popular