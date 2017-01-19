Women’s March Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Whether you’re marching or not, food and drink specials abound to celebrate the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, January 21. Restaurants and bars are offering freebies, happy hours, and specials—and many will donate partial proceeds to charity. Know of another deal? Email kolsen@washingtonian.com.

Free Fuel

Also: check out our helpful map of places offering freebies, plus bathrooms and charging stations.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW (CityCenterDC)

Amy Brandwein’s Italian market/restaurant offers free hot chocolate for marchers.

Del Campo

777 I St., NW (Penn Quarter)

From 8 to 11 am on Saturday, Del Campo in Chinatown will offer marchers a free care package including a hot beverage (hot chocolate, cider, or coffee), dulce de leche caramel corn with sliced almonds, and hand-warmers.

Logan Tavern

1423 P. St., NW (Logan Circle)

Marchers can stop by Logan Tavern on Saturday from 9 to 11 am and 3 to 5 pm for complimentary hot chocolate and chili.

Iron Gate

1734 N St., NW (Dupont Circle)

Marchers can grab free coffee to-go at this atmospheric Mediterranean near Dupont Circle. Looking for something stronger? Stay for the “We Can Do It” cocktail that highlights women-made products like Borough Bourbon from Republic Restoratives, Caffo Mezodi L’Aperitivo, and house-made blood orange -lime syrup. Proceeds benefit N Street Village. Iron Gate will also serve sister brewery Bluejacket’s “People for People” Belgian-style saison on tap.

Parties, happy hours, and specials

Policy Restaurant & Lounge

1904 14th St., NW (14th Street Corridor)

Saturday happy hour makes an appearance at Policy from 5 to 7 pm. There will be beer ($4.50), wine ($5.50), and cocktails ($6.50), plus $4 shrimp empanadas and $6 pork belly chicharrons.

Pizzeria Paradiso

2003 P St., NW (Dupont Circle)

On January 21, Pizzeria Paradiso’s Dupont location will tap a keg of Denizens Brewing Co.’s Lowest Lord beer and donate a portion of the proceeds from each $5, 12 ounce pour to the League of Women Voters.

Archipelago / Buffalo & Bergen

1201 U St., NW (U Street Corridor)

Union Market’s 1930’s-style soda fountain will pop up at Archipelago tiki bar over the weekend, with brunch and drinks from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The menu features the now-famous Lox’d & Loaded bloody Mary garnished with a bagel, and the rum-spiked Monsoon mimosa.

The Black Squirrel

2427 18th St., NW (Adams Morgan)

On Saturday from 5 to 8 pm, the Black Squirrel will hold an “Equal Pay Post-March” happy hour, featuring local Denizens Brewing Co. beers. All patrons pay 21-percent less for Denizens beer and select appetizers on both floors as a symbol of the pay gap between men and women. Beers on special will include Denizens Southside Rye, Lowest Lord, Third Party Triple, Born Bohemian Pilsner, and Safety Pin Session IPA.

The Columbia Room

124 Blagden Alley, NW (Shaw)

Women will take over the bar at Derek Brown’s cocktail tasting room for the weekend. Eight bartenders are heading into town from New York, Chicago, and Boston, including Lynnette Marrero, Ivy Mix, and Pam Wiznitzer. The guest barkeeps will create original cocktails on Friday and Saturday that speak to them and their personal stories. A portion of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood. There will be four special seatings for the female takeover (slots are Friday and Saturday, 5:30 – 7:30 pm and 7:30 – 9:30 pm); tickets (starting at $79 for the tasting) book in advance.

For à la carte drinks, stop in to the Spirits Library of the bar for a menu that pays tribute to the women who have shaped the spirits and culinary worlds.

Petworth Citizen & Reading Room

829 Upshur St., NW (Petworth)

On Saturday from 6 to 8 pm, stop by Petworth Citizen for reflection, brainstorms, action planning, and drinks. Writers, readers, and everyone else are welcome to attend.

District Distilling Co.

1414-1418 U St., NW (14th Street Corridor)

District Distilling will have all-day menus featuring the weekend’s special “Manzana Ilegal” cocktail made with mezcal and apple cider (proceeds from which will be donated to local N Street Village). Brunch starts at 11 am on Saturday, followed by bar menu offerings at 4 pm and the full dinner menu for hungry marchers at 5 pm.

RareSweets

963 Palmer Alley, NW (CityCenterDC)

To celebrate influential women, RareSweets will feature their recipes all weekend: apple slump from Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House ($6), Hillary Clinton’s oatmeal chocolate chip cookies ($2.25), and Maya Angelou’s banana pudding ($5.50). There’s also chocolate fudge inspired by Amelia Earhart’s sweet tooth ($5). Part of the proceeds from these items will go to Planned Parenthood.

Denizens Brewing Co.

1115 East-West Highway, Silver Spring

Cap off the Women’s March on Washington at Denizen’s “Nasty Woman Party,” which will debut the limited release of its “Woman, You Nasty!” beer. The party starts at noon on Saturday, with a “girl power” movie marathon followed by live music from Joi Carter at 8 pm.

