There are plenty of seats available on Metro Friday, if a flurry of photos on Twitter are to be believed. The system opened at 4 AM Friday morning and is running on a rush hour schedule till 9 PM. Where is everybody? Driving seems like it would be difficult!

Metro will open two hours early on Saturday to accommodate people attending the Women’s March on Washington.

Rush hour, #InaugurationDay Washington DC. Plenty of seats on the Metro. pic.twitter.com/JJO3Nzy5QO — andysullivan (@andysullivan) January 20, 2017

L'Enfant Plaza: remarkable to see no crowding on either level or on escalators as trains arrive. #wmata #inaug2017 pic.twitter.com/kHQXaqAzjM — Dr. Gridlock (@drgridlock) January 20, 2017

My giant 12 year old was squished on my lap on metro at Obama inaug. Same route, time This is scene today. pic.twitter.com/v1G7JrLdV0 — Karen Houppert (@KarenHouppert) January 20, 2017

Uptown DC a ghost town. Metro empty. In 2009/Obama, not a space to be had. #J20 pic.twitter.com/oAghPGH8gN — Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) January 20, 2017

One Metro stop away from checkpoint for #Inauguration, and train is practically empty. No electricity in the air. pic.twitter.com/YLPOj1OuDf — Lana Veenker (@lanaveenker) January 20, 2017

Surprisingly empty in metro and on streets of DC this morning. pic.twitter.com/9lYutBbWYG — Bryce Pardo (@brycepardo) January 20, 2017

Share this story