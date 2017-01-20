The 3 Best Open Houses This Weekend: January 21-22

These cute Silver Spring steals are replete with suburban perks, like finished basements, backyards, wallet-friendly mortgages, and distance from the Inauguration crowds.

Wheaton Forest

Where: 11006 Bucknell Dr.

How Much: $419,000

When: Saturday, 2 to 4 pm

Why: Natural light gives this rambler-style, three bedroom home an airy feel; stainless steel appliances, funky light fixtures, and modernized baths combine with rustic accents, like a sliding barn door. The finished basement doesn’t feel like a basement at all thanks to crisp white built-ins. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining.

Chestnut Hills

Where: 10806 Jewett St.

How Much: $410,000

When: Saturday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: This quaint brick home looks like a cottage but feels much bigger thanks to an open floor plan and lots of light. The kitchen has been updated to include stainless appliances and granite countertops. There are four bedrooms and two baths across two floors, plus the finished third floor offers a perfect space for an office or just extra storage. Speaking of storage, the basement is also finished.

Fairmont

Where: 1300 Mimosa La.

How Much: $415,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: This charming colonial has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a cozy finished basement with walkout access to a sprawling, fenced-in backyard. Gorgeous, refinished hardwood floors connect the main and top floors. Right off the breakfast nook is a killer deck for enjoying a morning mug of joe. When it’s too cold for the deck, curl up in front of the wood-burning fireplace.

Know of anyone house-hunting? Share this story!