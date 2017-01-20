Volunteers in DC Gave Out 8,000 Free Joints on Inauguration Day

By 7:59 AM on Friday, the line for DCMJ’s #Trump420 free pot handout stretched four blocks away from Dupont Circle. Though DCMJ had advertised that it would be handing out 4,200 free joints, leading up to the event, the organizers and volunteers ended up rolling 5,500 joints. With additional donations the morning of the handout—one volunteer, Elayne Burke, tells Washingtonian that someone walked up to her and handed her a cigarette carton of “beautifully rolled” joints—Burke estimates that DCMJ and the DC Cannabis Coop Club volunteers had over 8,000 joints to give out.

Police officers were parked across the street from the handout at 8:45, but they didn’t make a move to interfere with the event.

“They’re good…as long as everybody stays safe,” an officer told Washingtonian.

By handing out two joints per person—a volunteer announced over a loudspeaker are made of legally grown marijuana that’s 24 percent THC—the bulk of the joints had been passed out by 10 AM. Burke estimated that at 10 AM, 8,000 joints had been given out, with about 350 to go. Adam Eidinger, the organizer of the event for DCMJ, announced that the plan to march to the Mall with the joints was still on, and that they would plan to depart Dupont Circle around 10:30.





