Photos: Scenes from the Women’s March on Washington

A day after President Trump‘s swearing-in drew a much smaller crowd than the last few inaugurations and protesters stormed through the streets, DC filled up with hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world for the Women’s March on Washington. By the time Independence Avenue started filling up Saturday morning, organizers had already upped their crowd estimate to 500,000, and the eventual turnout may even exceed that.

The march, which at one point was nearly called off because the crowd had swelled to the point where walking from the Capitol to the White House would’ve been impractical. Even when the event was stationary, participants had the chance to show off their creative signs and outfits.

Among the men joining the march was Joshua Kushner, brother of White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Joshua Kushner, who did not support his brother’s father-in-law in last year’s election, told other marchers he was there “observing.”

With so many marchers flooding DC, it was difficult to spot supporters of the new President. A small gaggle of Bikers for Trump huddled on the Mall. But when the so-called “Trump Unity Bridge” tried winding through downtown, it was met with less-than-warm gestures.

With the rally still going, people started marching, turning Independence, Constitution, and Pennsylvania avenues—and many cross streets—into seas of pink. A group of marchers stopped outside the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office to offer more disapproval for the President, who may be in violation of his family company’s lease with the federal government he now heads.

