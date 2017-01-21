Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

Photos: Scenes from the Women’s March on Washington

By on
Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.

A day after President Trump‘s swearing-in drew a much smaller crowd than the last few inaugurations and protesters stormed through the streets, DC filled up with hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world for the Women’s March on Washington. By the time Independence Avenue started filling up Saturday morning, organizers had already upped their crowd estimate to 500,000, and the eventual turnout may even exceed that.

 

Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.
Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.
Photograph by Caroline Cunningham.
Photograph by Caroline Cunningham.

The march, which at one point was nearly called off because the crowd had swelled to the point where walking from the Capitol to the White House would’ve been impractical. Even when the event was stationary, participants had the chance to show off their creative signs and outfits.

Photograph by Anna Marina Savvidis.
Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.

 

Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.
Photograph by Caroline Cunningham.

Among the men joining the march was Joshua Kushner, brother of White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Joshua Kushner, who did not support his brother’s father-in-law in last year’s election, told other marchers he was there “observing.”

Joshua Kushner, brother of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, attended the Women’s March. Photograph by Jessica Sidman.

With so many marchers flooding DC, it was difficult to spot supporters of the new President. A small gaggle of Bikers for Trump huddled on the Mall. But when the so-called “Trump Unity Bridge” tried winding through downtown, it was met with less-than-warm gestures.

Photograph by Caroline Cunningham.
Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.
Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.

With the rally still going, people started marching, turning Independence, Constitution, and Pennsylvania avenues—and many cross streets—into seas of pink. A group of marchers stopped outside the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office to offer more disapproval for the President, who may be in violation of his family company’s lease with the federal government he now heads.

Photograph by Kim Olsen.
Photograph by Caroline Cunningham.
Photograph by Hayley Garrison Phillips.
Photograph by Marisa M. Kashino.
TAGGED IN: ,

More from News

Metro Is Packed With People Headed to the Women’s March

Photos: Protests, Bricks, and Fires in DC on Inauguration Day

Grasping for Metaphor, Reporters Flock to Burning DC Garbage Can

Donald Trump’s Presidency Is Not the End of Washington

Volunteers in DC Gave Out 8,000 Free Joints on Inauguration Day

It’s Inauguration Day! Why Is Metro So Empty?

Photos: Protesters at the DeploraBall

It Took Five Weeks to Get the Hair Right on Donald Trump’s Wax Figure

Most Popular