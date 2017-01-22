Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

Jared Kushner’s Brother Was at the Women’s March on Washington

By on
Joshua Kushner attended the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. Photography by Jessica Sidman.

On Jared Kushner‘s first full day as senior White House advisor to his father-in-law Donald Trump, his younger brother, Joshua Kushner, was attending the Women’s March on Washington.

A woman in the crowd spotted the New York venture capitalist and loudly asked if he was in fact Jared Kushner’s brother. Joshua seemed reluctant to respond at first, then admitted that, yes, he was. He said he was there “observing.”

“Hey, Jared Kushner’s brother is here!” the woman yelled.

The crowd cheered.

Joshua’s appearance at the march may not be a total shocker: Esquire reported in August that he’s a lifelong Democrat and didn’t plan to vote for Trump. Still, he has shied away from on-the-record interviews about himself and his family as his brother, who’s married to Ivanka Trump, has risen to political prominence. Kushner is known for keeping a low public profile, even though he dates supermodel Karlie Kloss. She was spotted in New York on the day of the march.

TAGGED IN: , , ,

More from News

DC Police Working the Women’s March Also Wore Pussyhats

Photos: Scenes from the Women’s March on Washington

Metro Is Packed With People Headed to the Women’s March

Photos: Protests, Bricks, and Fires in DC on Inauguration Day

Grasping for Metaphor, Reporters Flock to Burning DC Garbage Can

Donald Trump’s Presidency Is Not the End of Washington

Volunteers in DC Gave Out 8,000 Free Joints on Inauguration Day

It’s Inauguration Day! Why Is Metro So Empty?

Most Popular