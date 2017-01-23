Things to Do in DC This Week (January 23-25): Soul Singer Bettye LaVette, A Group Sing-Along, and Two Panels on Trump

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

MUSIC In response to the change in the White House, a group called Sisters of the Golden Gloom has pledged to host bi-monthly concerts benefitting various groups that will need support during the Trump presidency. The first of these events, hosted at Brookland bar the Dew Drop Inn, will benefit Planned Parenthood and feature DC musicians Nice Breeze, Ara Casey & Chase Willett, and Cecilia Turtwig Staggers of Lighthouse Row. $10 (suggested donation), 8 PM.

MUSIC A People’s Choir DC is a monthly open group singalong with no prior experience or skill required. The theme for January is “Fortify,” with inspirational and motivational songs selected to prepare for the new year. The initial list includes “Higher Ground” (Stevie Wonder), “Lean On Me” (Bill WIthers), “Shake It Out” (Florence + the Machine), and “We’re Not Gonna Take It” (Twisted Sister). The sing-along takes place at DC9; lyric sheets will be provided. Free, 7:30 PM.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

DISCUSSION The 4th annual Nerds in NoMa speaker series resumes on Tuesday night at the NoMa Business Improvement District with a panel discussing how Trump’s presidency will affect DC and the region. The moderator is Beverley Swaim-Stanley of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, and panelists include Dan Tangherlini (President of the Federal business unit of technology firm Seamless Docs and former GSA administrator), Chuck Bean (Executive Director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments), Dan Mindus (Founder and Managing Partner at NextGen Venture Partners), and Emeka Moneme (Deputy Executive Director of the Federal City Council, or FC2). Free, 6 PM.

FILM The Washington Jewish Film Festival takes place in May, but the organization is presenting a screening of the 2016’s The Second Time Around at the Edlavitch DCJCC on Tuesday night. The film tells the love story of two mismatched people at a seniors home who bond over a love of music. The film will be followed by a Q&A with lead actor Stuart Margolin. $13.50, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

MUSIC Three-time Grammy nominee Bettye LaVette performs at The Hamilton on Wednesday night. The soul singer started recording in the 1960s, but her career didn’t truly take off until the early 2000s. She gained particular notice with her 2005 album I’ve Got My Own Hell To Raise, whose ten songs were composed by other female artists. Worthy is her most recent Grammy-nominated album, where LaVette takes on songs by Bob Dylan (“Unbelievable”) and the Beatles (“Wait”). $20 to $45, 6:30 PM.

FOOD & DRINK The Washington City Paper kicks off the Best of DC Season at its annual voting party at Bourbon in Adams Morgan. In addition to casting ballots for favorite DC people, places, and things, attendees can drink featured cocktails and nibble on hors d’oeuvres. $20, 5:30 PM.

DISCUSSION Anticipating a resistance to the shift of political power, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is hosting a discussion titled “Art and Activism in the Age of Trump.” The conversation, moderated by the Washington City Paper’s Matt Cohen, features a panel of local artists, musicians, and activists, including Julianne Brienza (founder of Capital Fringe), Chad Clark of Beauty Pill, Katie Alice Greer of Priests, artist/muralist Lisa Marie Thalhammer, Kevin Erickson (National Organizing Director of the Future of Music Coalition), Rob Watson of Pure Disgust, and Laura Irene (writer, community organizer, and events coordinator for Girls Rock! DC). Free, 6:30 PM.

