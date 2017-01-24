Sections
Forget Dinner Mints. 5 More Interesting DC Restaurant Parting Gifts

By on
Photograph of Golden Egg Courtesy of Minibar

In the old days, restaurants gave mints to sweeten a guest’s departure. Today’s tokens are far more elaborate.

1. Smoked-brisket sandwich and Capri Sun at Rose’s Luxury 

717 Eighth St., SE

Don’t tell Mom—chef Aaron Silverman makes a superior brown-bag lunch for guests departing his $125-plus rooftop prix-fixe.

2. Souvenir cookie box AT The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St., Washington, Va.

Local artist Tom Neel designs collectible boxes fashioned after the Inn’s main house—filled with candied grapefruit and seasonal bonbons.

3. Tulsi-basil syrup at Métier

1015 Seventh St., NW

Befitting Eric Ziebold’s refined tasting room, patrons leave with vials of fragrant basil syrup made exclusively with herbs from the chef’s satellite garden at RDV Vineyards in Delaplane, Virginia.

4. Lego at Minibar 

855 E St., NW

Softening the blow of a $275-plus tasting by José Andrés: sweets proffered on a dinosaur tray, and a golden chocolate egg with the check and a tiny Lego chef inside.

5. Custom condoms at Black Jack 

1612 14th St., NW

One of 14th Street’s hottest date spots doubles down on its reputation, dealing free protection—complete with its logo—for guests on a winning streak.

This article originally appeared in the January 2017 issue of Washingtonian. 

