Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

More Layoffs Hit National Geographic

Another wave of reductions since Fox bought the media properties.
By on
Photograph by Flickr user Mr T in DC.

National Geographic Partners laid off people at its media properties Tuesday. “The personnel changes made were part of an effort to realign resources and create efficiencies in line with an evolving media environment,” National Geographic spokesperson Laura Nichols tells Washingtonian. Nichols declined to address specifics.

I’ve heard there may be around two dozen cuts and that several newsroom positions and a photo department position were eliminated. I also hear the editorial QA team, which maintains quality on NatGeo’s website, and the photo side of its rights clearance department were especially hard hit. (Know more? Email me.)

National Geographic Partners has laid off a good number of people since 21st Century Fox bought the National Geographic Society’s media properties in 2015. In November 2015 it announced plans to lay off about 180 people, and other layoffs have followed in less eyebrow-raising numbers. Immediately after the sale, Fox told Washingtonian it had no plans  to interfere with the publication’s editorial content.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from News

Two Days, Two Very Different Crowds in Washington

David Brooks: Women’s March Needed Patriotism and Biblical Morality

How Many Outsiders Does It Take to Run a Government?

Solange Gave Away 250 Books to Howard Students at a Black-Owned Bookstore in DC

The White House Is Using Outdated Information About DC’s Homicide Rate

We Searched for Soft Sensuality at the Inaugural Balls

UPDATE: The White House Switchboard Isn’t Closed, but Its Comments Line Is

Look at the Badass Feminist Tattoos People Got for the Women’s March on Washington

Most Popular