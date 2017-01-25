This Washington Store STILL Isn’t Sold Out of Inauguration Dresses

A couple of weeks prior to inauguration, Donald Trump told the New York Times, “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.” We checked with the dress shops. They weren’t sold out. Not even close.

Now, the week after inauguration, Washington dress store Signature Dresses in Georgetown still isn’t sold out. In fact, they have so many dresses left over that they’re holding a sale. The boutique’s Post-Inauguration Sale is set to run January 27 through 29, with selections from the “wide array of gorgeous gowns” that store owner Gilda Mizrahi had ordered in for the weekend’s festivities. The gowns will be 30 percent off throughout the weekend.

“The attendance for the 2017 Inauguration was not as big as we expected, based on the past couple inaugurations,” said Mizrahi in a press release about the sale. “The week before inauguration we had more requests for prom dresses then we did for inauguration.”

Signature Dresses is located at 1626 Wisconsin Avenue, NW.

Share this on Facebook!