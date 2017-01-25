Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

News Organizations Want to Make It Easy for Federal Workers to Leak

By on
Image via iStock.

The Donald Trump Administration represents more than just a change in Washington’s dominant political philosophy–in its first couple of days in power, it’s battered the National Park Service, whacked the EPA around, and stifled the Agriculture Department and Health and Human Services. (It later unstifled USDA.) Oh, and it froze federal hiring.

Maybe the Trump Administration will share future federal moves with journalists or via Twitter; there is little President Trump likes more than dropping a nugget–especially if it’s something his fans might see as a middle finger to the press or other coastal elites–and watching everyone scramble.

But he can’t tweet every policy change. Which is why the Intercept, for instance, sent out a call for federal employees to share “behavior that you believe is unethical, illegal, or damaging to the public interest.” Other publishers have started putting out the word: I saw ProPublica’s instructions for secure leaking got a lot on Twitter Tuesday, and links to similar documents from the Washington Post, the New York Times, and other news sources are suddenly abound. The message: We’ll keep you safe.

Most of these outfits encourage tipsters to use the SecureDrop system, which offers a lot of protection. But it requires you to download a special browser package, perhaps a dunning prospect to a population that isn’t uniformly on the bleeding edge of technology. The Times, ProPublica, and the Intercept all mention alternatives, including good ol’ snail mail–still a remarkably safe way to transmit data, and how Times reporter Susanne Craig got Trump’s tax records.

Nothing’s 100 percent safe from prying eyes, but all this is a good reminder for anyone who wants to make a difference that the best stories may not turn out to be in the briefing room. It’s important to chase down Trump’s words. It’s even more important to get your hands on his documents.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from News

Don’t Freak Out (Yet) About the White House Emailing Its Positive Coverage to Reporters

In Defense of Expertise

More Layoffs Hit National Geographic

Two Days, Two Very Different Crowds in Washington

David Brooks: Women’s March Needed Patriotism and Biblical Morality

How Many Outsiders Does It Take to Run a Government?

Solange Gave Away 250 Books to Howard Students at a Black-Owned Bookstore in DC

The White House Is Using Outdated Information About DC’s Homicide Rate

Most Popular