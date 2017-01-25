This Preppy Golf-Themed Wedding is a Hole-In-One

High school sweethearts Linleigh Hawk and Charles Cononie looked to the golf greens for inspiration for their preppy autumn wedding at the Congressional Country Club. Guests took home balls, tees, and tokens with the date of the ceremony, and the seating arrangements were named after the couple’s favorite golf courses. The palette of blush-hued bridesmaids gowns and hot pink flowers was accented with—what else?—plenty of kelly green. Check out pictures from their ceremony and reception by Kate Headley Photography below.

Linleigh and Charlie hit it off as seniors in high school. Smitten by Linleigh’s beauty and how easy she was to talk to, Charlie’s next steps were clear. “I asked for her phone number and texted her relentlessly until she agreed to go on a date with me,” he says. The couple persevered through separate college choices, as well as a postgrad move to New York (hers) and a stint with the Tampa Bay Rays baseball organization (his). Charlie hung up his cleats and moved north in 2013. Together in the same city at last, he proposed on the roof of their apartment building, then whisked Linleigh to another rooftop for a surprise engagement party. They skipped work the next day, had breakfast delivered, and called friends and family to share the news.

After the outdoor wedding ceremony, guests drank Transfusions—the go-to vodka drink for a golf outing—then found their places at tables named for the couple’s favorite golf courses. The cheery floral pattern from the wedding stationery also ran through a custom table linen by DC Rental.

In a nod to Charlie’s baseball career, at the end of the evening everyone enjoyed stadium-style late-night bites such as sliders and popcorn. The newlyweds honeymooned in Italy and then returned to New York, where Linleigh is a digital producer at Ogilvy & Mather and Charlie is a sales manager.

VENDORS

Photographer: Kate Headley Photography | Event Planning & Design: A. Dominick Events | Florals & Decor: Amaryllis Floral & Event Design | Rentals: Party Rental Ltd. and La Tavola | Tent: Sugarplum Tent Company | Bride’s Gown: Modern Trousseau, Hitched Bridal Couture | Bridesmaid Dresses: Jenny Yoo | Hair & Makeup: Amie Decker Beauty | Music: String4 and The Source for Élan Artists | Catering: Congressional Country Club | Stationery & Calligraphy: Cheree Berry Paper and Laura Hooper Calligraphy | Cigar Roller: Cortez Cigars | Lighting: Frost Lighting

