Join Maryland’s craft beer community for the second annual FeBREWary: Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month (click tracker provided), the official month-long celebration of breweries packed with beer-themed events. To sample one-of-a-kind pours, head to a local brewery on February 3, 2017 after the Governor’s toast for the unveiling of “Cupid’s Curse.” Participating breweries will tap their unique concoctions and release their secret recipes. Raise a pint at Love Thy Beer, the signature event of FeBREWary taking place on February 17, 2017 with exclusive brews, intimate discussions and tastings with Maryland’s brewers and live music. Rally your fellow beer-loving friends for any one of the craft brew events across the state, and sample everything from pilsners to porters at a local pub or brewery for homegrown hops. See all FeBREWary events. (click tracker provided).
