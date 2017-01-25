Sections
Some Disgusting Facts About Sean Spicer’s Disgusting Gum Habit

By , , and on
Spicer speaks at a White House news conference in January 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The most disturbing thing about White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has nothing to do with “alternative facts.” What’s truly chilling is his daily intake of chewing gum.

The Trump administration spokesman claims to chew—and swallow!—two and a half packs of Orbit cinnamon gum by noon every day, according to a Washington Post profile from August, which has been making the rounds again lately.

“I talked to my doctor about it, he said it’s no problem,” Spicer told the Post.

Never mind the flatulence and diarrhea that he’s likely experiencing with all that sorbitol. That much gum could add up to serious financial investment over time. Knowing how much Spicer likes to spout huge numbers, here’s our breakdown of what his habit might look like annually:

Packs per day: 2.5

Packs per year: 912.5

Pieces of gum per year: 12,775

Pieces of gum per four-year presidential term: 51,100

Calories ingested from gum annually: 63,875

Cost per year (individual packs at CVS): $1,359.63

Cost per year (Amazon bulk purchasing): $574.88

Amount the money for those bulk gum purchases would earn over 10 years in a low-cost index fund returning an annualized 7 percent interest: $33,731

Dark-blue bars indicate the value of the gum money if invested in a tax-free vehicle such as a Roth IRA, which we recommend. Consult your financial adviser before investing any of your own gum money.

Additional reporting by Luke Mullins and Andrew Beaujon

