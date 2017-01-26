Sections
Join Our Food Critic for a Chat About Our 100 Very Best Restaurants List

Ann Limpert will take questions on Facebook Friday, January 27, at noon.
By on

Our 100 Very Best Restaurants list just hit newsstands. It’s our annual list of, well, the very best restaurants in the Washington area. (You can read the Top 20 right now!) Our food writers spent months visiting more than 300 restaurants to make the list, and we know you must have some questions about the process and they we chose the restaurants we did.

Executive food editor/food critic Ann Limpert will take questions about the list on Friday, January 27, at noon on Washingtonian‘s Facebook page. Please join her!

Aaron Silverman's newest restaurant, Pineapple and Pearls. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

