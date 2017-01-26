Sections
Quiz: Can You Guess Which Snack Food Has More Sugar?

Photograph by DPimborough via iStock.

Americans consume a lot of sugar. According to this infographic, it’s A. LOT. OF. SUGAR, as in 130 pounds of sugar a year. A study was released in November stating that in the 1960s, a study funded by the sugar industry redirected the blame for coronary heart disease by pointing the finger at fat instead. When lowfat products came onto the market, they were filled with sugar—as are many of the snacks we eat today.

Sometimes sugar hides in plain sight—even in foods we’ve decided are “healthy.” Below, take our quiz to see if you can spot the sugary foods that fill our snack cabinets.

