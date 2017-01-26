Things to Do in DC This Weekend (January 26-29): A “Silent Room,” Chinese New Year Celebrations, and Doc About an Avant-Garde Composer

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

ART A new installation by Dutch artist Simon Heijdens will be exhibited at the Netherlands Embassy from Thursday through February 2. The installation, “Silent Room,” is a space devoid of sound or color, where visitors can escape the sensory overload of the world for a rare moment of complete silence. Free (with e-mailed reservation).

FOOD & DRINK Slate Wine Bar is hosting a Sommelier Night Wine Tasting with chef/sommelier Danny Lledo. The event features four wines: Zaca Mesa, Roussanne (Santa Ynez Valley, CA); Domaine du Gros Nore Blanc, Trebbiano (Provence, France); D. Ventura Pena do Lobo, Mencia (Ribeira Sacra, Spain), Domaine de l’Enchantoir, Cab Franc (Loire, France). $20 plus the cost of food, between 5 pm and 8 pm (reservations recommended).

BOOKS Editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, CNN political analyst, and author of Independent Nation John Avlon has just published a book entitled Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations. Washington’s parting words are a restatement of the country’s founding principles and remind citizens and leaders to beware partisanship, debt, and foreign wars. Avlon will be at Politics & Prose to discuss the book and the relevance of Washington’s words today. Free, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

MUSIC In one grand “ave atque vale” moment, two local DC bands are both releasing albums and saying farewell on the same night. Say hello to these new albums and goodbye to The El Mansouris and Young Rapids at the Smith Public Trust. Early attendees will receive copies of both new releases (the El Mansouris’ self-titled full-length and the Young Rapids’ Everything’s Perfect EP). $10, 8 PM

FESTIVAL The Washington Auto Show starts on Friday and runs through February 5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. There are over 600 vehicles on display plus guest appearances from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Saturday and Sunday), Trea Turner (1/30), Jordan Reed (2/1), and others throughout the show’s 10-day span. $12, 12 PM.

FOOD & DRINK Spanish restaurant Taberna Del Alabardero is offering a Paella Cooking Class with its executive chefs Javier Marcos and Cesar Mayorga. In addition to Paella Arroz Abanda (with shrimp, mussels, and calamari), participants will learn how to make two different tapas: Huavos a la Flamenca (Andalucian eggs with tomatoes and peppers) and Pimientos Del Piquillo Rellenos (cod-stuffed peppers). $180, 6:30 PM.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

FILM A new documentary by Tyler Hubby shows the impact that avant-garde filmmaker, composer, and musician Tony Conrad had on minimalistic art and cinema. The film, Tony Conrad—Completely in the Present, will be shown at the National Gallery of Art with an introduction by Hubby; the film includes two decades of footage of Conrad’s installations and performances as well as conversations with Conrad himself and his collaborators such as Jim O’Rourke and Tony Oursler. The screening will be followed by a special performance by Tony Conrad’s Amplified Drone Strings. Free, 2 PM

KIDS The National Portrait Gallery is opening its first-ever space dedicated to children, in collaboration with the Explore! Children’s Museum of Washington. The exhibit, Explore! With the National Portrait Gallery, kids can experiment with portraiture by exploring such questions as “What is a portrait?” and “How do others see me?” There are a number of hands-on activities, such as tracing silhouettes and building faces out of illustrated blocks. The exhibit is intended for children ages 18 months to 8 years; adult accompaniment is required. Free, 11:30 AM.

PETS Happy hours aren’t just for the post-work crowd: Filson is hosting a canine happy hour at its DC store. There will be treats and refreshments for pups and humans alike, and a portion of sales during the event will benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance. If you’re looking for your new best friend, the HRA’s mobile pet adoption center, Adopt Force One, will be on site as well. Free (RSVP recommended), 12 PM.

MUSEUMS The Smithsonian American Art Museum is celebrating the 2017 Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year Celebration that includes a lion-awakening ceremony, music and dance performances, and activities such as traditional paper cutting, mask coloring, and calligraphy demonstrations. Free, 11:30 AM to 3PM.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

PARADE The parade celebrating the Year of the Rooster will take place on Sunday afternoon in Chinatown starting at the Gallery Place Metro stop. There are scheduled to be over 50 parade entries, including Chinese folk dancers, kung fu demonstrations, floats, and beauty pageant princesses. Free, 2 PM

DANCE The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage has hosted several interactive dance fitness classes throughout January, all led by the Joy of Motion Dance Center. Sunday is the final installment in the series, focusing on modern contemporary instruction. Free, 6 PM.

Find something to do? Share it with friends.