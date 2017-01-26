Sections
Washington, DC’s Best Lawyers: Heather Q. Hostetter

"Heather Hostetter is a compassionate, patient, energetic, and hardworking advocate for her clients.  Her clients are comforted by her attention to detail and grace under pressure.  She is skilled at all methods of dispute resolution – negotiation, mediation, collaborative law, and litigation in order to achieve the best results for her clients.  Ms. Hostetter has consistently been recognized by Washingtonian Magazine, among other prestigious media sources, as a top family law attorney since 2004.

Hostetter Strent LLC

7201 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 675, Bethesda, Maryland 20814

301-657-0010

hhostetter@hostetterstrent.com

hostetterstrent.com

hostetterstrent.com/attorneys/heather-q-hostetter/

