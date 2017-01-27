Here’s What Washingtonian‘s 100 Best Restaurants Have Planned for Winter Restaurant Week

RAMW Winter Restaurant Week is back, starting Monday, January 30 through February 5. Hundreds of participating eateries offer special menus for brunch ($22), lunch ($22), and dinner ($35). Here to help you pick: our annual 100 Very Best Restaurants issue, on newsstands now (and available by digital subscription). This year over 30 of our top picks from the latest issue are joining in the promotion, listed below.

*Please note all linked reviews are from past Washingtonian issues, not 100 Best Restaurants 2017.

1789

1226 36th Street, NW

This Georgetown classic serves refined New American tasting menus.

Serving: Dinner only

Ardeo

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Ashok Bajaj’s eclectic American bistro in Cleveland Park provides plenty of variety on their restaurant week menu.

Serving: Brunch and dinner

Bibiana

1100 New York Ave., NW

Expect modern Italian cooking in a sleek atmosphere at this Penn Quarter restaurant.

Serving: Lunch and dinner

Bistro Bis

15 E St., NW

Jeff Buben’s stalwart French bistro serve serves elegant fare near Union Station for restaurant week, with plenty of options when it comes to dishes.

Serving: Brunch, lunch and dinner

BlackSalt

4883 MacArthur Blvd., NW

This Palisades seafood market and restaurant dishes up fin fare for restaurant week lunch (plus you can grab seafood to-go from the market).

Serving: Brunch, lunch

Bombay Club

815 Connecticut Ave., NW

Expect refined Indian fare in an elegant atmosphere, plus live piano tunes during dinner that add to the ambiance.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Casa Luca

1099 New York Ave., NW

Fabio Trabocchi’s warm osteria dishes up house-made pastas and grilled meats and fish for restaurant week.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Central’s restaurant week menu leans classic, including the French-American bistro’s famous burger and the goat cheese Caesar.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, NW

Chef Amy Brandwein serves modern, seasonal Italian fare at her CityCenterDC market/restaurant.

Serving: Dinner

China Chilcano

418 Seventh St., NW

Head in for a high-energy atmosphere and creative Peruvian fare at José Andrés’s artful Penn Quarter restaurant.

Serving: Brunch, lunch, dinner

Conosci

465 K St., NW

Delicious seafood tasting menus are the draw at this date night destination, lit by hundreds of candles.

Serving: Dinner

Convivial

801 O St., NW Chef Cedric Maupillier masterfully riffs on French and American classics in his Shaw dining room.

Serving: Dinner

Daikaya Izakaya

705 6th St., NW

Creative Asian small plates and fun cocktails make for a fun night out at this Japanese gastropub above Daikaya’s ramen shop.

Serving: Dinner

DBGB Kitchen Bar

931 H St., NW

Restaurateur Daniel Boulud serves American-French fare with an emphasis on house-made sausages at this vivacious CityCenterDC restaurant.

Serving: Brunch, lunch, dinner

Del Campo

777 I St., NW

Chef Victor Albisu’s South American grill serves weekend brunch for restaurant week—a good deal, given that it shares the $22 lunchtime pricing.

Serving: Brunch, lunch, dinner

Estadio

1520 14th St., NW

Logan Circle’s ever-popular Spanish spot is well worth a visit for RW lunch, or a leisurely brunch. Either way, don’t miss the great libations.

Serving: Brunch, lunch

Fiola Mare

3100 K St.. NW

If you can get a reservation—or snag a seat at the bar—this refined Italian seafood on the Georgetown Waterfront is at the top of our Restaurant Week list.

Serving: Lunch

G by Mike Isabella

2201 14th St., NW

Chef Mike Isabella serves a delicious lineup of pastas and meat/seafood dishes at this 14th Street spot, which acts as an equally-tasty sandwich shop by day.

Serving: Dinner

Ghibellina

1610 14th St., NW

We love the thin-crust pizzas at this Logan Circle Italian, but it’s well worth exploring the pastas, salads, and grilled dishes too.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Graffiato

707 Sixth St., NW

Tasty wood-fired pizzas and Italian small plates are on offer for restaurant week at Mike Isabella’s Penn Quarter Italian-American haunt.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Iron Gate

1743 N St., NW

One of the most romantically-set restaurants in Washington serves delicious Mediterranean food to match, plus an extensive list of unusual wines.

Serving: Brunch, lunch

Jaleo

Bethesda, Crystal City, and Penn Quarter locations

Spanish tapas and a lively atmosphere can be expected at all locations of Jaleo. Don’t miss one of the bar’s signature sangrias or gin-and-tonics.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Kapnos/ Kouzina/ Taverna

2201 14th St., NW;4900 Hampden Lane, Bethesda; 4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

All of chef Mike Isabella’s Greek-Mediterranean restaurants participate in Restaurant Week, offering distinct menus (and an extended five-course tasting for $55).

Serving: Brunch, lunch, dinner

Kyirisan

1924 8th St., NW, Suite 140

Chef Tim Ma pushes boundaries—often with delicious results—at his French/Asian dining room in Shaw.

Serving: Brunch, dinner

Maketto

1351 H St., NE

Dim sum brunch, anyone? Chef Erik Bruner-Yang does Restaurant Week for the first time, and we’d book a table sooner rather than later.

Serving: Brunch, dinner

Mintwood Place

1813 Columbia Rd. NW

There’s an established new chef at the helm of this buzzy Adams Morgan bistro, so Restaurant Week may be a good time to check out his cooking.

Serving: Dinner

Osteria Morini

301 Water Street, SE

Hone in on the terrific pastas and desserts at New York-based restaurateur Michael White’s Navy Yard Italian.

Serving: Brunch, lunch, dinner 27

Proof

775 G Street, NW

Expect a fantastic wine list and refined New American fare at this veteran Penn Quarter restaurant.

Serving: Lunch

Rasika/West End

633 D St., NW; 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

These sibling modern Indian restaurants are worth skipping out of the office for a relaxing lunch.

Serving: Lunch

Restaurant Eve

110 South Pitt St., Alexandria

Chef Cathal Armstrong serves both the seasonal European fare, and also a newer lineup of Filipino dishes. Both are worth exploring.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

RPM Italian

601 Massachusetts Ave, NW

Home in on pastas and Italian red sauce classics at this sleek newcomer.

Serving: Dinner

SER

1110 N Glebe Rd., Arlington

Ballston’s adventurous Spanish spot goes beyond tapas, serving a range of entrees and a strong selection of Basque ciders.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Sushiko

5455 Wisconsin Ave. Chevy Chase, MD

Diners will find a mix of nigiri, sashimi, and Japanese small plates at this stellar Chevy Chase spot.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St., NW

Expect delicious sushi and unusual Japanese small plates at this Dupont Circle Japanese spot.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW

Chef Michael Schlow’s retro American restaurant in Dupont’s Carlyle Hotel is a worthy destination for lunch or dinner (we’d go later just for the cocktails).

Serving: Lunch, dinner

Whaley’s

301 Water St., SE

One of our favorite new restaurants of last year is this Navy Yard seafood spot, as good for low-key local oysters and beers as it is for a big night out.

Serving: Brunch, dinner

Zaytinya

701 Ninth St., NW

You’ll make a meal of creative Mediterranean mezze for restaurant week at José Andrés’s longtime Penn Quarter hotspot.

Serving: Lunch, dinner

