This Weekend’s 3 Best Open Houses: January 28-29

Alexandria

Where: 3417 Groveton St.

How Much: $545,000

When: Sunday, 2 to 4 pm

Why: This adorable rambler is the architectural embodiment of suburban living: sunny and spacious, thanks to its cheerful hues and light-soaked main level, where all four bedrooms are located (including that master suite). The driveway can fit four cars, which will come in handy for the company you’ll get when you throw summer barbecues in your generous back yard.

Woodridge

Where: 2842 Vista St., NE

How Much: $569,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: This four-bedroom cottage has some great features of city living, like proximity to public transportation and an English basement, but also has a sizable yard and driveway. A 2017 renovation brings updates including Carrara countertops and a laundry room just off the beam board-ceiling screened porch. What it lacks in baths (one upstairs, and one in the English basement) it makes up for in unexpected luxuries, like a marble seat in the shower.

Rockville

Where: 5 Nelson St.

How Much: $579,000

When: Sunday, 12 to 2 pm

Why: This four-story, four-bedroom brick split-level is perfect for a family looking for a swing set and a fenced-in backyard. The floor plan sprawls into an updated kitchen that opens to a roomy back deck. Other great family amenities? It’s got a finished basement, three full baths, and is a mile from the shoppes of Rockville Town Square.

Know of someone house-hunting? Share this story!